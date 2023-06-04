Motorola is having a good year and the streak continues, it seems, with the rollout of its new Razr+ and Razr(-) for 2023. Our Will Sattelberg shares his experiences at the hands-on event. Also on the Android Police podcast, we debate Apple's merits as it's rumored to be preparing a $3,000 consumer-focused AR/VR headset that's sure to please James Cameron. That and a lot more on this week's show!

03:43 | Crazy for Razr

30:45 | Dub Dub

46:26 | All Together Now

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0