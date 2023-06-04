Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Motorola is having a good year and the streak continues, it seems, with the rollout of its new Razr+ and Razr(-) for 2023. Our Will Sattelberg shares his experiences at the hands-on event. Also on the Android Police podcast, we debate Apple's merits as it's rumored to be preparing a $3,000 consumer-focused AR/VR headset that's sure to please James Cameron. That and a lot more on this week's show!
03:43 | Crazy for Razr
- The Motorola Razr+ and Razr are ready to take aim at Samsung's clamshell crown
- My time with Motorola's new Razr phones has me rethinking foldables
30:45 | Dub Dub
- Apple Reality Pro and Apple Glasses: What's the story so far on Apple's AR/VR devices? (pocket-lint.com)
- Meta Quest 3 announced beating Apple Reality Pro to the mixed reality punch (pocket-lint.com)
46:26 | All Together Now
- Google canceled its first Pixel Fold design because it wasn't good enough
- Pixel Tablet tipster stokes rumor fire with conspicuously absent stylus and keyboard
- This Google Pixel Watch 2 upgrade could solve the first model's biggest problem
- Google launches a fresh fleet of features across Android phones and watches
- The original Chromecast has reached its end of life
