It really felt like everything that you could tie back to the core product of Android took a back seat to some weird, rushed gimmickry through the power of artificial intelligence at this year's I/O conference. Already bad at keeping a lot of its secrets, Google has made none whatsoever about pushing applications for its various forms of AI modeling out to consumers. So, the Android Police podcast is taking the goliath to task on just how much neglect it is paying to the Pixel brand it has proudly cultivated and the shaky path ahead for its fleet of magic features to come.

