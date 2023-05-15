Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
It really felt like everything that you could tie back to the core product of Android took a back seat to some weird, rushed gimmickry through the power of artificial intelligence at this year's I/O conference. Already bad at keeping a lot of its secrets, Google has made none whatsoever about pushing applications for its various forms of AI modeling out to consumers. So, the Android Police podcast is taking the goliath to task on just how much neglect it is paying to the Pixel brand it has proudly cultivated and the shaky path ahead for its fleet of magic features to come.
03:40 | Pixel Talk
- Google Pixel 7a review: A Pixel 7 by any other name
- Google Pixel Fold hands-on: The good, the bad, and the ugly
- Google Pixel Tablet hands-on: What's up, dock?
43:38 | I Love AI?
- Google Bard loses waitlist and comes to more languages soon
- Google will write your emails for you in Gmail with AI
- Google Search will use AI to help you find more of what you're looking for
- Get ready for your favorite emoji to star in your next wallpaper
- Google is giving Pixel lock screens some much-needed customization options
- Google Photos’ upcoming Magic Editor is Magic Eraser on steroids
- Google I/O 2023: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and everything else announced
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com