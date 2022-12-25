What do we use our technology to read, listen, and watch? Will and Daniel share their top picks across cinema and TV for what they ranked highly in 2022. It's Christmas — what else are you going to listen to? Happy holidays and we'll see you in a couple weeks to cap off CES.

If you've enjoyed any of our shows this year, please rate, review, and subscribe to the Android Police podcast. More importantly, tell a friend! It helps us keep the tape running. Thanks.

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0