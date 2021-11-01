Here's when (and if) you can expect yours to get it

Google surprised us last week with the announcement of Android 12L, a follow-up version to its just-released OS update focused specifically on folding phones and tablets. Although you can't get it on your phone right now, it won't be long until a public beta is ready and available to Pixel owners. If you're curious when — or if — your phone will receive it, here's what we know so far.

Android 12L is currently available as a developer preview, but it's really just meant for Android Studio users for now. The first public beta is set to launch in December, though, so if you've missed running early access software on your phone, you won't have to wait too long to test experimental features once more. Despite its focus on foldables and tablets — and the ever-rumored "Pixel Fold" remaining nothing more than an idea — current Pixel phones will gain access to the beta release next month.

These models include:

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 5a with 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4

Eagle-eyed readers might notice a missing device in this lineup. Google initially launched the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in May 2019 to strong reviews. Under the usual three-year update policy, both should continue to receive new software until next spring. However, owners of the company's first mid-range A-series device might be disappointed to learn the 3a lineup has been left out entirely of the Android 12L beta.

We reached out to Google regarding a future Android 12L update for the Pixel 3a but only received a vague answer about the device being supported through Q2 2022. It seems unlikely that a phone not supported during the beta period would eventually receive a future update, but we'll keep holding out hope. As for when non-beta testers can expect Android 12L to hit their devices, Google's timeline for updates pegs it for sometime after February 2022.

But what if you aren't using a Pixel phone? After all, if this iteration is designed to focus on foldables and tablets, it might be good to see it reach, you know, foldables and tablets. Google has confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold3 is getting some Android 12L features "soon," including "Activity Embedding" support for displaying two features from the same app at once (via 9to5Google). As for tablets, Lenovo's P12 Pro will get its own developer preview soon, though we don't know exactly when just yet.

Presumably, other devices will follow sometime after next March, when the official release finally drops. Considering Google is warning users that most of its new features won't be noticeable on standard phone screens, this might be one patch worth waiting patiently for.

How to use Action Pan and Long Exposure on the Google Pixel 6 Google's great new phones come with fun new camera tricks

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email