The Amazon Appstore is among the more popular alternatives Google's own Play Store, so early Android 12 adopters were understandably surprised this fall to find it didn't work on the newest release — leaving owners of phones like the Pixel 6 out in the cold. According to a statement given to Engadget, though, Amazon's finally righted the ship.

In late October, Android 12 users began reporting they were unable to install new apps from the Appstore, or even open apps previously installed from there. At the time, an Amazon representative acknowledged the issue and said the company's technical team was "working on a resolution." Nearly two months later, that resolution has arrived.

Android 12 is still relatively new, and Amazon's Appstore primarily serves as the default app store on the company's Fire devices, none of which are Android 12-based — so this issue didn't affect a large portion of the Appstore's userbase. Still, it's a pretty bad look for a company as large as Amazon: Android 12 saw a long public beta period before its stable release in October, and this fix still didn't reach users until just this week. Yikes.

Amazon recommends anyone who experienced Android 12-related issues update the Appstore. You can grab the latest version here.

