Summary Amazon's new Buy for Me feature lets you purchase products it doesn't sell directly right from the app.

Additional products from non-Amazon stores appear in search results labeled 'Shop brand sites directly'.

Buy for Me is currently live in the Amazon Shopping app for some US customers and will expand based on feedback.

Amazon sells practically everything under the sun, but there are still products you can't buy directly from everyone's favorite online gigaretailer. Now, Amazon is working on a way for you to acquire even products it doesn't sell, right from the Amazon Shopping app. A new feature called Buy for Me, now being tested in beta, uses agentic AI to purchase products from non-Amazon storefronts while keeping shoppers on the Amazon platform.

With Buy for Me, shoppers will see not only products available for purchase on Amazon, but also "additional relevant products from other stores in a separate section of search results labeled 'Shop brand sites directly.'" Tapping one of these results will take you to a product page similar to the ones Amazon shows for product it sells directly. Tapping a button labeled Buy for me will direct Amazon's AI to purchase the product for you, passing your payment and shipping information from Amazon to the external retailer. Buy for Me orders will be listed in your Amazon purchase history, but customer service and returns "are managed by the brand store."

Buy it on Amazon, even if Amazon doesn't have it

"Buy for Me is currently live in the Amazon Shopping app on both iOS and Android for a subset of U.S. customers," Amazon shared in a blog post. The post goes on to explain that while Buy for Me is limited now, Amazon intends to expand the feature: "We will begin testing with a limited number of brand stores and products, with plans to roll out to more customers and incorporate more brand stores and products based on feedback."

Assuming the current Buy for Me trial works out the way Amazon expects, the feature should expand to more Amazon Shopping app users in the near future, and potentially the desktop Amazon interface, as well. For more info about Buy for Me, check out Amazon's FAQ.