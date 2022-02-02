It's Groundhog Day and Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil has informed the nation that we have six more weeks of winter to look forward to. If the prospect of that much extra cold and snow has you down, here's some good news: Acer's premium Chromebook Spin 713 — the Android Police 2021 Chromebook of the Year — is currently $200 off at Best Buy.

Acer designed the Chromebook Spin 713 to take a beating, and though it has a deceptively elegant look to it, that's a military-grade metal case, with its body rated MIL-STD-810G. According to that standard, it should be able to withstand some pretty brutal treatment, including exposure to sand, dust, and all matter of shocks. Other practical features include Wi-Fi 6, HDMI-out, and a pair of USB Type-C ports.

The Chromebook Spin 713 previously listed for $700, but Best Buy is selling it now for just $500. That's an even better deal than it might seem at first blush once you learn that the laptop sports a mid-grade 11th-gen Intel Core-i5 processor — so it's an excellent multitasker — and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe storage.

As we noted in our review, the 13.5-inch 2256x1504 Gorilla Glass touchscreen display is the real star of the Chromebook Spin 713 show. The 16:9 or 16:10 displays you'll find from its competitors don't hold a candle to this laptop's 3:2 aspect ratio, which is ideal for a wide variety of work, from coding, to writing, to graphic design.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 was already well worth the $700 list price, so don't miss this chance to purchase one today for a $200 discount. For $500 you get a high-quality, durable machine that easily outpaces the rest of the field.

