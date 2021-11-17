We've known about Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier since Square Enix announced the battle royale game back in February. In June, the first closed beta tests started rolling out, and despite minor tweaks to the typical gameplay setup, there's no doubt The First Soldier plays like any other battle royale. So yes, Square has hopped on the bandwagon to offer its very own PUBG clone for mobile, and today is the official release. So far, the servers are getting hammered, but Square is aware of the connectivity problem and is actively working on these network issues, which is why the game has just entered into a maintenance mode.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of The First Soldier in action. As you can see, this game is a mashup of typical battle royale gameplay infused with the flare of a Final Fantasy RPG. What's unique about this release is that you'll level up your character as you play, much like a MOBA. You'll still collect whatever equipment you find, but then you can upgrade this equipment with the currency you earn from killing enemies on the map. And I don't mean your live battle royale competition, as random NPC enemies are scattered across the map. What's really nice about this setup is that you even land on the island with a melee weapon equipped, so you can instantly jump into a battle with an NPC enemy to earn some quick cash to better upgrade the weapons you'll find.

Of course, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a free-to-play game, and so it contains in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. These IAPs are for coin packs, and these coins can be used to purchase cosmetics, amongst other items. From what I've tested, the game is capped at 30FPS, and it's pretty demanding. Square Enix recommends devices with 3GB of RAM that are on Android 7.1 or higher.

So yeah, it's hardly surprising to see Square struggling with its servers on release day, as this is an issue for the majority of high-profile mobile launches that rely on server connections for their gameplay, such as live service battle royale games. While I'm sure Square will figure out the issue, it's hard to get excited for a PUBG clone that's currently unplayable. Maybe one day Square will pony up the cash for a smooth launch, but that day surely isn't today. Still, if you'd like to install Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier so that you can hit the ground running once the servers are back up, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.

