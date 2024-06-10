Some people have always questioned the need for expensive Chromebooks, but I've always liked them. My Pixelbook, for example, is an exquisitely made machine, and it provided a smooth and fluid experience for many years, something cheap Chromebooks of the time couldn't always muster. That was seven years ago, though, and the story in 2024 is very different. Google introduced the Chromebook Plus program in 2023, raising the bar for Chromebook performance. With that in mind, I don't think high-end Chromebooks are as necessary as they used to be now that the Chromebook Plus program offers similar features and performance.

What is Chromebook Plus?

A solid baseline

Chromebook Plus is a brand name that signifies that these devices are more performant than regular Chromebooks. If an OEM wants to advertise their device as a Chromebook Plus, they have to meet all of the minimum requirements set out by Google. Those requirements are:

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 or above.

Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 or above. RAM: 8GB+.

8GB+. Storage: 128GB+.

128GB+. Webcam: 1080p+ (full HD+) with Temporal Noise Reduction.

1080p+ (full HD+) with Temporal Noise Reduction. Display resolution: Full HD or higher.

Full HD or higher. Display hardware: IPS or better panel.

Now, those requirements might not seem particularly special at first glance, but remember, ChromeOS is a lightweight OS that doesn't need a lot of grunt to run well, and these requirements address the basics nicely. A lot of Chromebooks ship with low-end Pentium or Celeron processors, 4GB of RAM, and slow eMMC storage. Bumping those specs to an i3 or Ryzen 3 7000, 8GB of RAM, and fast storage makes all the difference. The other specs are a welcome addition, too, especially the webcam, which has been a low point in other Chromebooks I've used.

This Asus Chromebook Plus leaves my Pixelbook in the dust

Sometimes, an SSD is all you need

My Pixelbook is the 128GB model, and although it wasn't obvious at the time, it hid a dark secret: eMMC storage. It was revealed after the release of the Pixelbook that the 128GB and 256GB models used cheap eMMC storage, with only the 512GB model offering an SSD. That's unforgivable for a device that started at £1,000 here in the UK, but it only recently started to cause an issue.

My Pixelbook has been a solid workhorse for all of these years, but in recent times, it has slowed right down. Doing some research, there are an increasing number of reports on forums over the last year or so of Pixelbooks slowing to a crawl and dying, and they have one thing in common. They're all 128GB or 256GB eMMC models, with the more expensive 512GB SSD variant continuing to work OK. Mine still works for now, but it's slowed down considerably in the last few months, and it feels like it's on its last legs. Weighing my options, I've been deciding what to buy next: a high-end Chromebook or perhaps something cheaper.

Recently, a family member bought an Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, and over the last few weeks, I've been using it to do my work to see if it's a machine capable enough to replace my aging Pixelbook. The short answer is yes. I have the entry-level Pixelbook, which uses an i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Of course, that's a seven-year-old i5, so that would account for a lot of the difference in speed, even though this Asus has an i3. However, there's no doubt in my mind that the fact this CX34 has a proper SSD is also making a big difference and will contribute to the longevity

Something else I appreciate is the inclusion of better cooling in many Chromebook Plus models, including my mother's Asus. You see, the Pixelbook is fanless, passively cooled, and while that leads to a seamless and quiet design, it also leads to a lot of heat. In other words, the Pixelbook gets warm fast, even with basic tasks, and that means throttling. The CX34 is also fanless, but it offers cooling vents over its copper heat pipe. This allows air to flow over the pipe, and as a result, this Chromebook Plus hasn't even remotely warmed up, even when charging.

Typing was great on the Pixelbook

And it would appear Chromebook Plus models aren't slouching either

One of the things I love about the Pixelbook is the typing experience. The keys are soft and responsive, and the wrist and palm rests are incredibly comfortable. Sure, making them white was a bad choice as they discolored quickly, but that doesn't stop them from being comfortable. I was surprised to find that the keyboard on the CX34 is just as good. It doesn't offer a soft-touch finish, but it's brightly backlit, and there's a good amount of travel to the keys. Despite the plastic construction, there's no flex to the deck while typing, either. Equally, I like that the hinge mechanism on the CX34 tilts the keyboard up, making it more comfortable to type on.

Battery life is just as important

Another boon is the battery life. The Pixelbook would get around six hours when it was new and about 2 to 3 hours now that it's so old. The 50Whrs battery in the Asus is rated for up to ten hours of battery life, and in my usage, I've easily averaged nine hours, so that claim is pretty accurate. The positive parts of the Pixelbooks battery and charging experience are, thankfully, mirrored on the CX34. Both Chromebooks can charge at 45W via the USB-C ports on both sides of the matching, a great luxury that even more expensive laptops don't have.

Better screens are needed

1080p isn't enough for me anymore

There's only one thing about this Chromebook Plus model that I'm not a fan of, and that's the display. The size and brightness are fine, but the Pixelbook has spoiled me. The Pixelbook offers a 2400x1600 Quad HD display. There have been a lot of reports of these screens having color issues at low brightness, but I never noticed it over the last seven years. My experience with the display has been nothing short of fantastic, and sadly, most Chromebooks today can't keep up. In fact, most laptops, in general, can't keep up. Chromebooks have started getting 120Hz and even 165Hz displays, which is great, but 1080p is still the norm. Even Windows machines rarely have Quad HD displays until you reach the $1,000 mark, and that's a real shame, given how common they are on phones and tablets that cost a fraction of the price. The screen isn't awful, but the difference in clarity, especially with text, is considerable.

The Chromebook Plus minimum is plenty good enough

The Asus I've been using for the last few weeks meets the minimum requirements for Chromebook Plus and other than the 1080p display, that's more than enough for the writing, researching, and light photo editing I do for my work. Amazon US only seems to offer the 256GB model now, which costs $600 at the time of writing, but if you can get the 128GB model, especially at a discount, this offers incredible value. In our case, we got the 128GB brand new for just £260 ($330), and for that money, I can't think of anything else that could come close, and I don't feel the need to look for a high-end alternative anymore.