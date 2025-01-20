Over the last few months, I have jumped from Notion to Evernote to Google Keep and back again, always searching for the perfect digital notebook. However, after countless downloads and frustrating trials, I consistently returned to the familiar OneNote setup. It offers an unparalleled combination of cross-platform availability, sheer power under the hood, powerful widgets, and more while remaining entirely free. Here's why OneNote on my Android phone has become my ultimate note-taking companion.

Native apps on all the platforms you can think of

Unlike competitors that rely primarily on web-based applications (looking at you, Notion and Evernote), OneNote offers apps on all platforms. This means that whether I'm on my Android phone, iPad, Windows desktop, or MacBook Pro, I get a consistent and optimized experience designed for that platform.

These apps also feel faster and more responsive than web apps, translating to a smoother note-taking experience. This is noticeable when using large notebooks or multimedia content.

OneNote's apps also let me access and edit my notes without an internet connection, a crucial feature for those on-the-go moments.

A dedicated Home tab to check recent notes

OneNote's redesigned Home menu is a game-changer. It acts as a central hub, bringing my most frequently used functions and recently accessed notes to the forefront.

Since OneNote doesn't support note pinning or favoriting, the Home menu is a time-saver for my workflow. I no longer need to dig through notebooks or rely on search every time I want to jump back into a project. The Home menu also has shortcuts for essential tools, like a camera, audio recorder, Sticky Notes, and drawing tools. I hope Microsoft offers an option to mark important pages as favorites for easy access.

Packed with features that put Google Keep to shame

Here is where OneNote truly shines. Its features and flexibility rival even the most sophisticated productivity apps. First, you can change the background color of pages or add rule lines or grids. The latter two can be handy for taking handwritten notes and diagrams.

OneNote for Android boasts a rich formatting toolbar that rivals traditional word processors. It gives quick access to font styles, colors, highlighters, lists, and more. The note organization is spot on. You can divide your notebooks into sections and subdivide those sections into subsections to mirror how you naturally organize information.

For sensitive notes, you can lock an entire notebook section with a password. I use it all the time for my finance, banking, projects, and work-related notes in OneNote.

Handy widgets and home screen shortcuts for notebooks

OneNote's integration with Android goes beyond the app. It offers handy widgets for quick access to key features and helps me capture my thoughts without opening the app.

My favorite OneNote feature is floatie. When enabled, this persistent shortcut hovers over my screen and unlocks quick access to OneNote's core functions. With a single tap on the floatie, I can create a new note from any screen. Whether you come across an interesting Tweet, a Reddit thread, or a web article, you can copy the text, tap the OneNote icon from the sidebar, and save it to your notebook.

This is convenient for capturing ideas on the fly, as OneNote is always a tap away.

OneNote's robust drawing tools and handwriting abilities make it an ideal choice for students, artists, and anyone who prefers the tactile experience of pen and paper. It offers a selection of digital pens, pencils, and markers, each with adjustable thickness and color.

I use it on my Android tablet when creating diagrams, mind maps, or doodling. It is also smart enough to convert my handwritten notes into typed text. OneNote for Windows also automatically recognizes and converts hand-drawn shapes into perfect circles, squares, and other geometric forms. When it comes to drawing capabilities, none of its rivals come close to OneNote.

Flawless integration on Windows

As an HP Spectre x360 user, I can relate to the seamless integration OneNote offers within the Windows ecosystem. Since OneNote uses OneDrive to sync notebooks, they are accessible from the Windows Start Menu.

There is also an option to create quick notes via a simple keyboard shortcut (Windows + N) on Windows. My favorite bit is Sticky Notes integration. Sticky Notes that I create on OneNote are seamlessly synced with OneNote. They appear in the OneNote Home on Android and ensure I don't miss quick reminders and to-dos.

The software giant is also working on Microsoft Loop integration in OneNote, and I can't wait to see it in the final avatar.

Completely free to download and use

Most note-taking apps keep their premium features behind a paywall. However, that's not the case with OneNote. All the features in OneNote are free to use. This is an advantage, especially for users who are just starting their note-taking journey.

While there are free note-taking apps like Keep Notes and Joplin, they are basic at best and don't match up to OneNote in terms of flexibility and features.

Declutter digital notes in no time

While new-age productivity tools are tempting, the most reliable solutions are the ones that have stood the test of time. From handwritten notes and audio recordings to math calculations and web clippings, OneNote handles everything without breaking a sweat.

The next time you're overwhelmed by the endless note-taking apps, try OneNote. It might not be the flashiest, but it gets the job done, and sometimes, that's all that matters. Check out our dedicated guide if you are looking for more such productivity tools on Android.