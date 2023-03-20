Moving to a new phone is a big commitment, and it can be a little intimidating to try something new when so much money is on the line. If you’ve been considering switching to the OnePlus 11 5G, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge. OnePlus is currently offering a trial program for the phone that allows you to test-drive it for a few months, and return it if things don’t work out as well as you hoped — with minimal strings attached.

In order to take advantage of the promotion you can’t just buy your phone anywhere, you’ll need to buy it directly from OnePlus. Once your phone arrives, you’ll also need to register it within 15 days. After your device is registered, your only job is to decide if it’s up for the task of being your daily driver.

OnePlus is giving buyers 100 days to test-drive the phone. If after day 99 you decide you’d rather not keep the device, you can return it to OnePlus for free, courtesy of a pre-paid shipping label, for a full refund.

In order to receive a refund you have to return not only the phone but also the device’s original packaging, including the charging cable and block. The device also has to be in full working order and while OnePlus is being cool enough to accept returns with normal wear and tear, it won’t take back phones with visible chips or cracks.

OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 5G in early February. The phone has a 6.7” 1440p OLED, 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephone lens with 2x optical zoom.

In our review, we gave the phone an 8/10. Through our testing we found the device’s 5,000mAh battery is capable of pulling off two days of use on a single charge, even with heavy use. When that battery does need to be charged the device’s ultra-fast charging makes doing so pretty easy. The OnePlus 11 5G’s $700 price tag also makes it more affordable than most smartphones out there with similar specs.

That said, we weren’t particularly blown away by the design, and found the camera performance a bit inconsistent — which might also be things you notice during your own review period. The device also doesn’t offer wireless charging, which has become standard in most newer handsets.

While we'd recommend checking out our full review before smashing that buy button, OnePlus's promotion means you don't have to just take our word for it.