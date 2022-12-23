The best wireless chargers for Google, Samsung, and OnePlus phones are made by Anker, Belkin, iOttie, and other renowned accessory makers. Some wireless chargers even let you charge multiple devices at once, making them ideal for users looking to wirelessly charge their smartphone, earbuds, and other accessories simultaneously. Tesla, the company known for its electric cars and CEO Elon Musk, has announced the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform, a wireless charger inspired by the "angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck."

Tesla's accessory features an aluminum housing with an Alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand. You can remove the stand to lay the charger flat on your table. While there are plenty of wireless chargers on the market, there are hardly any with a premium Alcantara surface. What makes Tesla's wireless charger special is that it can wirelessly charge a device placed anywhere on its surface without any alignment issues, thanks to the use of FreePower technology.

The accessory can wirelessly charge up to three Qi-compatible devices simultaneously, with a maximum speed of 15W. Do note that since the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup and the Google Pixel Watch do not use Qi charging, they cannot be wirelessly charged using the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform.

Tesla is charging a whopping $300 for the Wireless Charging Platform, with the accessory slated to ship in February 2023. You will find plenty of other wireless chargers on the market that can charge up to three devices at once at a far lower price. So, you are paying extra for the premium build quality, Alcantara pad, and the Tesla brand.

This is not the first non-car accessory that Tesla has launched. Its online store has many other lifestyle accessories for sale at similar exorbitant prices. If interested, you can order the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform from here.