Summary Android users can now watch recorded clips remotely with the latest update to Tesla app version 4.43.5 update.

The app update is available on the Google Play Store, but it can also be downloaded using APKMirror.

Despite Tesla using React Native to build its app, it still seems to prioritize iOS during development.

While many manufacturers have caught up over the past years, Tesla still makes one of the most advanced automobiles on the road. Not only do you get an impressive in-car experience, but it's also completely custom, not relying on popular options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Perhaps one of the best safety features on the car is being able to watch clips that are recorded when the vehicle is engaged in Sentry Mode. If a threat is detected, the Tesla will work its magic to prevent things from escalating using visual and audio warnings. But the most important thing it can do is record what's happening so that you can see what's going on.

Android users can finally access clips remotely