Hard drives are capable of storing a lot of data, especially those designed for use inside servers and network-attached storage (NAS). We've seen drives launch with capacities of up to 24TB, which makes some of the best NAS enclosures like the TerraMaster T6-423 quite the solution to data storage problems. This is a six-bay NAS, which allows it to have up to six 24TB drives installed for a total capacity of approximately 144TB, before taking into account RAID space reservations.

That's plenty of space for busier households and SMBs. Whether you're planning to create a central location for storing important files and backups, running a media server or surveillance NVR, hosting your own websites, or all of the above, the TerraMaster T6-423 has the capacity to do almost anything the processor allows. With support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, you can configure this NAS to have better specifications than many desktop PCs, aside from the main chip.

TerraMaster supplied Android Police with a T6-423 sample and we've been using the NAS for around three weeks to properly test not only the hardware but also the latest release of the TOS operating system.

TerraMaster T6-423

The TerraMaster T6-423 is an impressive six-bay enclosure with M.2 slots for rapid SSDs, two 2.5GbE ports, and 4GB of DDR4 RAM to get you started. This is serious storage for business and big data applications. Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Celeron N5095 Memory 4 GB DDR4 (max. 32 GB) Drive Bays 6 Expansion 2x PCIe 3.0 M.2 Ports 2x 2.5GbE, 2x USB-A 3.1, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS TerraMaster TOS Price $700 Dimensions 226 x 130 x 218 mm Weight 3.9 kg

Price and availability

The TerraMaster T6-423 is priced at $700. If that sounds like a high price for a brand that prides itself in undercutting the competition with more affordable enclosures, that's because it is. The most affordable TerraMaster NAS comes in at less than $150 and that's a two-bay enclosure. Unsurprisingly, the six-bay segment of the NAS market isn't as popular and competitive as two and four bays, and some of what TerraMaster is going up against with the T6-423 can cost upwards of $1,000.

For $700, you get a diskless T6-423, meaning you will need to purchase and install hard drives separately. Inside is an Intel processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, two available M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and 2.5GbE networking.

Design and hardware

TerraMaster has a unique design when it comes to its NAS, sporting a metal finish with no black accents anywhere. The T series of NAS, including the TerraMaster T6-423, differs from the usual language with an all-black front panel. The sides, top, bottom, and rear are the usual metal finish affair. Up front are the six hot-swap drive bays, a power button, status LED indicators, and subtle branding. The drive trays themselves are far more premium than what's found inside other TerraMaster NAS.

Each drive tray is made of metal, has an integrated status LED indicator channel for the front, and an easy locking mechanism that makes removing and installing drives easy. The only drawback is the requirement of two screws per drive to hold them in place. TerraMaster does include all the necessary screws and cabling with the T6-423, so this isn't a dealbreaker. In all, the T6-423 should be good to go with up to 144TB of capacity.

The rear of the NAS is populated by a DC power input from the external supply, two 2.5GbE connections with full support for link aggregation, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI. That last point can be safely ignored as it can only be used for niche tasks, not video out for running TOS or streaming media directly to a monitor or TV. This is something that's familiar with other TerraMaster NAS, such as the TerraMaster F4-423, and a frequent complaint of ours.

In order to gain access to the two M.2 SSD and DIMM slots, two screws have to be removed so the side panel can be extracted. Other manufacturers have worked with bay doors, though this isn't a complaint due to how infrequently one will end up opening the side panel of the T6-423.

Software and performance

TerraMaster NAS is powered by the TerraMaster Operating System (TOS). It's a similar solution to other branded NAS operating systems and the TOS acts very much like a traditional desktop platform such as Windows. It's easy to use, offers various ways to configure the TerraMaster T6-423, and allows for various apps and services to be installed with a single click from the application storefront. The user experience isn't as refined as other NAS operating systems, but it has come a long way in recent years.

We had no issue running Plex Media Server, streaming 4K content, and transcoding on the fly.

Setting up the TerraMaster T6-423 takes a few minutes. With at least one hard drive installed inside the enclosure allows for TOS to be automatically downloaded and installed. The installation wizard runs through this process, as well as creating a primary NAS account and configuring how the drives should be set up. After the OS installation has finished, it's then possible to log into the TOS web interface or the TNAS Mobile 3 app to manage the NAS remotely.

TerraMaster TOS 5

The Intel Celeron N5095 processor is more than up to the job with all six bays populated with the best NAS hard drives. We were able to fully saturate the two 2.5GbE linked LAN connections on the rear of the NAS with plenty of CPU power left to spare for other tasks. We had no issue running Plex Media Server, streaming 4K content, and transcoding on the fly. If you want to store a lot of data, run some services in the background, and have multiple people simultaneously connect to the server, you'll be good to go with the T6-423.

Competition

There's not too much competition in the six-bay market, at least not in terms of comparable specifications to the TerraMaster T6-423. There's the Synology DiskStation DS1621+, powered by an AMD Ryzen processor, four 1GbE connections, two M.2 slots, and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The DS1621+ costs $800, a full $100 more than the T6-423, but does support further expansion with a total of up to 16 bays.

Asustor has the LOCKERSTOR 6 Gen2 (AS6706T), which costs $809 and comes with an Intel Celeron N5105 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, four M.2 slots, support for up to 14 drive bays through expansion units, two 2.5GbE networking ports, HDMI output, and the option for 10GbE networking if needed. It seems like a good deal for $109 more than the T6-423 with plenty of expansion channels and the Asustor operating system is excellent.

Finally, we have the QNAP TS-673A. This is the most expensive six-bay we're comparing here at $899, but it's also the most powerful with an AMD Ryzen processor, optional GPU support with a PCIe slot, 8GB of DDR4 RAM supporting up to 64GB, two M.2 slots, two 2.5GbE connections with support for up to 10GbE through expansion cards. The two PCIe 3.0 slots can be used for networking and/or graphics processing, making it an absolute unit of a NAS.

Should you buy it?

You should consider buying the TerraMaster T6-423 if you have enough data to store. Having six bays available for drives does pave the way for future capacity upgrades, but we'd recommend completely populating the NAS with drives from the get-go and starting fresh. This is largely overkill for most home users but media streaming platforms, surveillance footage, and general storage can all add up, making the 144TB an enticing option.

The T6-423 looks and feels more expensive than other TerraMaster NAS.

Costing $700, the TerraMaster T6-423 is not a cheap NAS, but the internal specifications ensure there's no issue with performance when attempting to transfer data to and from the enclosure while running other apps and services. The Intel Celeron N5095 processor with its four physical cores and boost speed of 2.9GHz makes easy work of most tasks. Performance can be improved through the expansion of system memory (up to 32GB) and M.2 NVMe SSDs for NAS caching.

The T6-423 looks and feels more expensive than other TerraMaster NAS, though we'd like to see TerraMaster work hard on getting as many first-party apps as possible to match the competition, as well as sort out the HDMI ports on its NAS enclosures to enable them for media consumption. Overall, this is a solid NAS with a few minor complaints, making it well worth the asking price.