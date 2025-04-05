NAS units come in many configurations, and while many users will be happy running a two-bay or four-bay model with a low-cost CPU and minimal ports, businesses and certain professionals need to go to the other end of the spectrum with high-end specs and more drive bays than you can count on your fingers.

TerraMaster’s T12-500 Pro is taking on that mantle with a powerful Core i7 processor with an iGPU, a maximum of 64GB of RAM, and a whopping twelve drive bays. It’s not exactly a low-cost device, but it avoids the shock-inducing prices of some competitors.

TerraMaster T12-500 Pro 8 / 10 TerraMaster's T12-500 Pro is a 12-bay NAS powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU and integrated Iris Xe GPU. It has twelve bays for SATA drives and two NVMe slots for performance caching, and two 10Gbps Ethernet ports for high-speed data transfer. There are also four USB ports for connecting external drives, expansion units, or even more Ethernet adapters. Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Core i7-1255U Memory 16 GB DDR5 non-ECC SODIMM pre-installed, upgradeable to 64GB Drive Bays 12 SATA Expansion Yes, through USB ports Ports 2x 10Gbps Ethernet, 3x USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 (10bps) Caching 2x M.2 2280 NVMe (not included) OS TOS 6 Price $1,800 Dimensions 13.15 x 6.42 x 11.61in (334 x 163 x 295mm) Weight 7.9 Kg (before adding drives) Pros & Cons Massive potential storage capacity

Powerful CPU

Solid build quality

Lots of network and USB bandwidth CPU fan is louder than necessary

Questionable port placement Expand $1800 at B&H Photo Video $1800 at Newegg $1800 at TerraMaster

Price and availability

Expensive, but also not?

At the fairly hefty price of $1,800, the T12-500 Pro is not a budget model, and probably pushes the limits of what you could categorize as “prosumer.” Still, it compares favorably to comparable models from competitors. While it’s not a one-to-one comparison, take the 12-bay Synology DS3622xs+ as an example, as it’s priced at $3,000. Even with lower specs, the 12-bay Synology DS2422+ rings in at the same $1,800 price.

Also, bear in mind that you’ll need good NAS drives. While you don’t have to get giant drives or populate all the bays right away, the total of large drives could rival or exceed the cost of this NAS.

If you want to shave off a little of that price, TerraMaster makes a T9-500 Pro for $1,600 with basically identical specs. However, it has nine SATA bays instead of twelve.

Specifications Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Core i7-1255U Memory 16 GB DDR5 non-ECC SODIMM pre-installed, upgradeable to 64GB Drive Bays 12 SATA Expansion Yes, through USB ports Ports 2x 10Gbps Ethernet, 3x USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 (10bps) Caching 2x M.2 2280 NVMe (not included) OS TOS 6 Price $1,800 Dimensions 13.15 x 6.42 x 11.61in (334 x 163 x 295mm) Weight 7.9 Kg (before adding drives) Expand

What’s good about the TerraMaster T12-500 Pro?

Drive bays for days (and weeks, and years)

The standout trait of the T12-500 Pro, at least for most people, is the number of drive bays. Clocking in at twelve bays, you could pack a whopping 432TB of storage into this unit using Seagate’s Exos M 36TB drives, which are currently the largest drives I’m aware of. TerraMaster’s spec sheet claims a max of 264TB, that’s based on the drives the company has tested, which were 22TB models.

There are two NVMe slots that can be used for data caching to improve network read and write performance, but they can’t be configured for storage.

The other fairly notable trait of this machine is the processing power. The whole unit is powered by an Intel Core i7-1255U integrated Iris Xe Graphics. The CPU is built on a 10nm process node and features two performance cores and eight efficiency cores. This processor, like many appearing in TerraMaster’s lineup, is generally thought of as a laptop CPU, so a fairly low power draw is standard. It idles at 15W, but can turbo to 55W for heavy workloads.

While it’s not a perfect match, if you want most of this same power without as many drive bays, the TerraMaster F4-424 Max comes in at half the price and is equipped with a marginally less powerful Core i5-1235U with 8GB of DDR5 pre-installed.

TerraMaster has a history of filling in reasonable quantities of RAM, and this is no exception. A fairly healthy 16GB DDR5 RAM module comes pre-installed in one of the two slots, and the system can be upgraded to a full 64GB (2 x 32GB) if desired.

The similarities don’t stop there. Both units feature a pair of 10Gbps Ethernet ports. If you have a switch or router that supports it, TerraMaster’s operating system supports link aggregation. However, it’s as likely that one port will go to your network while another may be used by a single client with high performance demands.