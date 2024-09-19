While almost everything we use has made the switch to SSDs, NAS solutions remain one of the few device types where HDDs have remained incredibly popular. But what if you needed something else? Alongside a brand new major update to its OS, TerraMaster is rolling out a pair of SSD-only NAS enclosures that offer exceptionally high-performance storage and plenty of processing power for docker containers and virtual machines. And best of all, it's whisper quiet.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus

TerraMaster's first all-SSD NAS supports eight M.2 NVMe drives with a maximum capacity of 64TB. The enclosure is small and lightweight, making it ideal for travel, and it's so quiet you may forget it's there. A high-speed 10Gb Ethernet port enables demanding use cases like video editing and database access to feel like they're happening on a local computer, and three USB 3.2 ports allow rapid backups to occur with external drives. It's also equipped with an Intel Core i3-N305 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics, enabling plenty of location processing tasks. 

Pros: Whisper quiet operation

High-speed 10Gb Ethernet port

Decently portable

Setup is almost entirely automatic Cons Lacks SD reader

Could have been more portable

$800 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

TerraMaster is launching two models designed for M.2 NVMe drives: the F8 SSD and the F8 SSD Plus. They’re effectively identical except for the CPU and RAM.

The regular F8 SSD retails for $600 with an Intel N95 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The F8 SSD Plus we’ll be focusing on in this review is more expensive at $800, but it raises the CPU to an Intel i3 N305 and includes 16GB of RAM. Both units can be upgraded to a max of 32GB of RAM, and both CPUs have integrated GPUs, though the N305 GPU is considerably more powerful than the N95.

You can order either directly from TerraMaster’s online store or through Amazon. There is also a launch sale for $100 off, making the price $500 for the base model and $700 for the Plus. Don’t forget to order as many as eight good M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs to fill all the slots.

Specifications Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Core i3-N305 Memory 16GB DDR5 non-ECC SODIMM (32GB max) Drive Bays 8x 2280 NVMe M.2 SSD Ports 1x 10GbE, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C OS TOS 6 Dimensions 177 x 60 x 140mm Storage Up to 64TB (8x 8TB) Weight 0.6Kg Expand

What’s good about the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus?

All flash, all substance

Close

There’s no point beating around the bush; the defining feature of the TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus is the use of M.2 NVMe SSDs. The fact is, there are plenty of things to dislike about good ol’ HDDs. They’re loud, not very energy efficient, and fairly large and heavy by modern standards. Most people can overlook a single drive in a desktop PC, but packing several together in a NAS can be hard to ignore, so most people hide the enclosure in a storage room or basement. However, all those drawbacks are either minimized or entirely eliminated by SSDs, and with the added perk of faster read performance.

The TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus is about the size of a USB enclosure for 3.5-inch hard drives, so it’s not small enough to be pocketable, but it can fit easily into a backpack or luggage. TerraMaster’s minimalist design language shows through here, sticking with the signature plain black plastic side walls with just logo cutouts rather than the busier Asustor Flashstor 6 FS6706T .

Vents make up the top and bottom for airflow, and fans at the bottom move air over the SSDs. They’re not totally silent, but they’re quiet enough that you probably won’t notice them without getting really close.

The specs are quite good, featuring the same Intel Core i3-N305 CPU found in the F4-424 Pro. GPU capabilities are supported by Intel UHD Graphics with hardware encoding and decoding most of the major codecs, so it can transcode video live without breaking a sweat. The kit includes 16GB of RAM, but that can be upgraded to 32GB. This probably won't be necessary unless you need to run some very demanding applications, large, high-demand databases, or virtual machines. On a fresh setup, the OS and default services only add up to about 1.5GB.