TerraMaster’s position in the NAS market used to be built around competing at the low and mid-range by matching its competitors on specs while undercutting a bit on price. Generally speaking, this felt like a reasonable compromise since the software wasn’t as polished or fully-featured compared to more established brands.

While that strategy probably isn’t exactly over, a new side of TerraMaster has been emerging lately. It started with the F4-424 Pro, which shipped with maxed-out RAM and a CPU that’s already pretty powerful for consumer or small business use. It has only been a few months, and TerraMaster is already upping the stakes again, this time with the F4-424 Max. This unit has a Core i5 processor, the most powerful I’ve ever seen in a NAS in this market, and the capacity to go up to 64GB of RAM for the most demanding power users. If you don't mind the price tag, it's easily one of the best NAS systems available.

Editor's choice TerraMaster F4-424 Max 9 / 10 The F4-424 Max is TerraMaster's 2024 flagship for home and small business users that need the maximum performance out of a local server. It's a 4-bay NAS with an Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM that can be upgarded to a massive 64GB. There are two 10GbE ports and three USB 3.2 ports (2x type-A and 1x type-C), enabling plenty of I/O bandwidth where users need to move data as fast as possible. Pros High-performance CPU with integrated GPU

Two 10Gb Ethernet ports

Simple setup and maintenance Cons Expensive for a 4-bay NAS

Bland aesthetics $900 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specifications

The F4-424 Max is effectively the flagship of TerraMaster's consumer NAS products, and as such, it's officially retailing for a fairly hefty $900. However, during the launch period, there is a $100 coupon available on this model and any of the other newly released units. You can order directly from TerraMaster's online store or through Amazon. While you're at it, don't forget that you'll need to order some HDDs fit for a NAS.

TerraMaster doesn't have customization options while ordering, but if you're interested in a 6-bay variant that is otherwise nearly identical, check out the F6-424 Max for $100 more. It's unavailable through Amazon at the time of writing, so you may have to look at TerraMaster's store.

Specifications Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Core i5-1235U Memory 8GB (upgradeable to 64GB) Drive Bays 4 HDD + 2 SSD Expansion No Ports 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x HDMI, 2x 10GbE OS TOS 6 Price $900 Dimensions 154 x 179 x 222 mm Weight 2.2 Kg (4.85 lb) Expand

What’s good about the TerraMaster F4-424 Max?

Fighting above its weight class

Close

As I said earlier, the specs are basically as good as it gets for a NAS in this category. If Ugreen hadn’t just used the same Intel Core i5-1235U chip in some of its new highest-end models, I would never have expected to see a CPU this powerful outside of a rackmount. I doubt that’s a coincidence. Regardless, if you can use this much processing power in a home or small office, you’ll want it in this desktop chassis, not a rackmount.

There weren’t any surprises when I stress tested system performance, it kept up with everything I threw at it. The CPU houses 10 cores (2x performance + 8x efficiency), delivering fast results with large database queries. It also supports most of Intel’s modern virtualization technologies, so virtual machines and app containers (e.g., Docker) can operate more efficiently. In my testing, it barely tickled the CPU to boot and run a few VMs while operating a few small servers in docker. And, of course, I also had no trouble running several Plex clients with forced transcoding on fairly standard media. The CPU passed with flying colors in typical scenarios.

But this isn’t just about the CPU; almost every other spec is at the high end. To answer one of my biggest criticisms about the Pro only having a pair of 2.5GbE ports, the Max replaces these with 10GbE ports. Thanks to link aggregation, these can be combined for a total of 20Gb/s to the network. There are three USB 3.2 ports, two being type-A and the other being type-C. Unlike the Pro model, which includes 32GB of RAM, the Max only comes with 8GB out of the box; however, it can be upgraded to a whopping 64GB.

Most of the common features of any other TerraMaster NAS, like the F8 SSD Plus , are here, like toolless drive installation (with 3.5-inch drives), and the LEDs on the front are inset and fairly dim to reduce light pollution.

In the F8 SSD Plus review, I briefly discussed some of the improvements in the recent major update to TOS6, but I want to highlight a few specific details here, too. To begin with, where some NAS manufacturers only support using NVMe drives as a cache for maintaining higher network performance, TerraMaster supports incorporating them into the storage pool. Hot swapping drives is now supported in TOS6, though it’s still not advisable with some file systems and RAID configurations.

TerraMaster is particularly proud of its low-noise design, which purportedly produces just 21dB while idling. The fan is certainly still audible while everything is idling, but I have to agree — it is perceptibly quieter than any Synology I’ve had on my desk. Having said that, it hardly matters once the storage drives are in operation because they produce the lion’s share of the noise. But if you want to avoid HDD noise, check out a solid-state NAS like the F8 SSD Plus.

I want to comment quickly on the packaging before moving on. Older TerraMaster packages always came in a sturdy, fairly nice, yellowish-brown cardboard box with just the company logo on the lid. The new line doesn’t compromise on the cardboard quality, but it’s now black, and high-resolution images of the NAS are printed on two sides. I’m not sure if TerraMaster intends to place these on store shelves, but the box finally looks retail-ready. And extra cheers for sticking to recyclable materials and avoiding excessive indulgences like nested packaging.

What’s bad about the TerraMaster F4-424 Max?

With great power comes greater power bills