TerraMaster's F2-223 is an affordable NAS that packs a punch where it matters most. Inside is an Intel processor, upgradable DDR4 RAM, and M.2 slots for install caching drives.

The TerraMaster F2-223 is a powerful NAS for the price. Even at MSRP we'd recommend buying this enclosure to save money and still be able to enjoy Intel performance. The processor is an important consideration for prebuilt NAS as it's what largely determines what you will be able to do on the enclosure. More affordable NAS usually come with ARM processors that are considerably weaker as they often come with lower clock speeds and no integrated graphics processing. When shopping around for the best Plex NAS, an Intel CPU is the recommended go-to chip.

For Prime Day, TerraMaster has placed the F2-223 on sale and it's currently discounted by 20% to just $208. We believe you won't find a better deal on an Intel-powered NAS.

Why the TerraMaster F2-223 is a NAS worth buying

So, we've gone over what makes the TerraMaster F2-223 a good deal, but why is the NAS worth buying altogether? It all comes down to the specifications. That Intel Celeron processor with its two cores clocked at 2.9 GHz is joined by 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which may not sound like a lot in PC terms, but it's a good amount for a NAS. This can be expanded up to a maximum of 32GB using two available DIMM slots. Then there are the two M.2 SSD slots that can be used for rapid NVMe drives to enable caching on the TerraMaster F2-223. This essentially acts as slower RAM for the NAS OS to use.

Next, we've got the not one, but two 2.5GbE networking connections on the rear of the enclosure, joined by two USB-A 3.1 ports and a single HDMI port. Though before you get too excited, the HDMI port cannot be used to connect the NAS to your big screen in the living room like some other NAS from QNAP and Asustor. Everything inside the TerraMaster F2-223 is cooled by a single 80mm fan to help keep things quiet and even the base setup is more than capable of handling 4K transcoding of media through Plex.

