TerraMaster has become known for making budget-friendly NAS hardware that still retains a high level of quality. One of the company’s latest products, the F2-212, is unquestioning in its pursuit to be the ideal low-cost Plex server. It doesn’t have the highest specs or a lot of ports, which is how TerraMaster kept the price down to a mere $170, but it does have the obligatory GPU capable of 4K transcoding and everything else necessary for a good little home media server.

Price and availability

TerraMaster is known for its history of competitive pricing, and that’s fairly evident with a $169.99 retail price, coming in just below some competitors’ models with similar specs. However, it is $10 more than the F2-210 that it replaces. The F2-212 is available for order through TerraMaster’s website and some authorized retailers like Amazon. Keep in mind that you’ll need to fill it with hard drives separately.

Design and hardware

Instead of TerraMaster’s trademark silver with polished accents, the F2-212 has an all-black chassis that looks a lot like something in Synology’s style. This shell is also made entirely of dense plastic, not the metal that most NAS boxes tend to have.

As cost-cutting measures go, TerraMaster made good choices here. The chassis weighs less than similarly sized metal boxes, but it doesn’t creak or flex, and it’s sturdy enough to protect the internal drives. It looks fairly bland, but I don’t consider that a problem when I generally stash my NAS somewhere out of sight anyway.

I do have a concern about the shell design, which is made of two pieces split down the middle with the seam running across the top from front to back, directly above the side edge of a drive bay. In the event that water lands on top of the box, perhaps from a leaky ceiling or a spilled beverage, this may be a bad place for a potential point of ingress.

Beyond the plastic chassis, nothing about the F2-212 is physically out of the ordinary. Drive caddies make tool-less installation a breeze, and there are power and drive status LEDs on the lower right side.

All of the ports are on the rear, including a lone Ethernet port and two USB-A ports (1x 3.0 and 1x 2.0), along with the power button and port. Given the budget-friendly decisions, it’s not surprising that the Ethernet port is only 1GB. That’s generally fine for in-home streaming, but if you have or plan to upgrade the rest of your network to 2.5GB or faster, this isn't exactly future-proofed. There are also no expansion ports for additional drive enclosures.

Software and features

Despite some very cost-efficient design and specs, the Realtek 1619B processor comes equipped with a GPU capable of 4K transcoding. The presence of a GPU isn't as important to a Plex server as it used to be, back when streaming devices and TVs lacked hardware support to natively decode most formats; but that issue is largely in the past, and most modern hardware can play back almost anything you’re likely to create or download.

Regardless, it still doesn’t hurt to have a GPU available, and it certainly can be helpful if you need to transcode lower resolutions to store on a phone for offline playback.

The NAS is powered by TOS (TerraMaster OS), a web interface that simulates a desktop environment similar to Windows. I’ve previously reviewed the TerraMaster F4-423 and discussed the software — mostly the setup experience — in a bit more detail there.

Before setting up Plex, most people should probably take a few minutes to skim through settings in the Control Panel and possibly configure additional user accounts and permissions, if desired. Adding dedicated shared folders for media and other file storage is also advisable. After that, it takes just a minute or two to install Plex Media Server using the App Center, and then it’s just a matter of stepping through that configuration process. Once this is done, most people won’t have to tinker with the settings or server for a long time.

Things get a bit more complicated for anybody planning to use this as an application server. First, let me highlight that this model only has 1GB of RAM, and it’s not upgradeable. Likewise, while the processor is speedy enough for regular jobs, it’s not exactly a powerhouse. Put simply, this isn’t the type of NAS for heavy workloads.

There’s also currently a problem with app compatibility, though it’s probably temporary. As of my last count, there are currently 41 installable apps and packages, including several development platforms. This list is much shorter than it is on other TerraMaster NAS systems, and some of those aren’t even current versions, including Plex Media Server. Furthermore, TerraMaster’s directory for “community apps” doesn’t currently list apps compatible with this NAS.

This poor selection of apps seems to result from the combination of CPU architecture with this OS version, ARMv8 running TOS 5. When TerraMaster originally released TOS 5 in June 2022, it appears that it only worked with x86_64 CPUs. Now, the F2-212 is the first ARMv8 model to ship with TOS 5; and since developers haven’t had a way to test apps on this particular platform, app support hasn’t caught up yet.

TerraMaster still managed to make some third-party apps available, possibly by requesting custom builds or repackaging TOS 4 apps to run on TOS 5. The latter is my theory about why some are fairly old, like the version of Plex Media Server that’s from March 2023.

Is this a problem? Well, for a home media server, it’s probably not a big deal most of the time (although, a Lastpass dev probably thought the same thing). Nevertheless, being a few versions behind rarely impacts functionality, and that can usually be said for a lot of apps.

The problem is more impactful for anybody that needs to run something that’s not yet supported. I also tried running Docker containers as a workaround, but ran into installer problems with Docker Compose because the pip installer seems broken, and attempts to run pre-built containers from the registry failed due to issues with permissions and network connectivity.

These problems will likely be resolved over the next few months, but even if they are, I still think the limited performance is enough to recommend finding a different model to be a full time application server.

Competition

While there are several NAS manufacturers, TerraMaster generally designs and prices its hardware to compete with Synology; and on paper, the DiskStation DS223j is a near perfect match to the F2-212. Both have the exact same CPU, RAM, and number of bays and ports — except the DS223j has two higher-speed USB 3.1 ports. Notably, Synology’s model actually doesn’t have the usual drive caddies, and instead requires partially dismantling the chassis to install drives, plus it costs $20 more with a retail price of $190.

Of course, for anybody trying to choose something with more power or features, even while sticking to a budget, it may be worth looking at some other recommended NAS options.

Should you buy it?

The TerraMaster F2-212 is a proper purpose-built machine. There aren’t any unnecessarily expensive components or materials to inflate the price, it’s powerful enough to do what it has to, and the compromises won’t matter to most of the intended customers. This is a NAS for storing files and running a Plex server, and it gets the job done as nobody asks too much more from it. Given the $170 price tag, which almost matches some low-cost DIY solutions, it’s a bargain to set it up and leave it to do its job.

On the other hand, most people replace a NAS very infrequently, so choosing one may be a question about whether you’ll want more from it in the future. If running a Plex server isn’t enough, the current software support issues combined with relatively weak specs for general processing are probably enough to warrant looking at other options.