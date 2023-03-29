Terra Nil, a "reverse city builder" where you'll transform a barren wasteland into lush environments, is now on the Play Store as part of Netflix Games. While Terra Nil may not offer the staying power of bigger titles, it's easily one of the most interesting strategy games to land on Android in recent months, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Terra Nil was simultaneously released on PC and mobile, with little difference between the two versions. Unlike most PC ports, the UI is identical to mobile, which was not a problem testing the game on my Android phone (although I would recommend using an Android tablet to get the whole experience). While it looks like a city builder, the ultimate goal in Terra Nil is to leave no trace behind, turning the genre on its head.

This isn't to say you don't have freedom in Terra Nil. The objectives vary from scenario to scenario, but your overall goal is to restore a devastated ecosystem. Every map is procedurally generated, so you won't be railroaded into a specific strategy each time you play. While the later parts of the game don't forgive experimentation, early gameplay is a methodical, relaxing experience.

It's hard to place Terra Nil into a specific genre. It's not really a city builder, as your ultimate goal is to remove human traces from nature, and it's not really a sandbox game, thanks to the specific order in which actions must be performed. It's not really a puzzle game either, although you'll be scratching your head during a few challenging segments. Thankfully these sections can be overcome without too much effort.

As part of the Netflix Games library, Terra Nil is exclusive but free for Netflix subscribers. The game is $25.99 on Steam, so a Netflix subscription is the cheapest way to play if you're looking to pick up a new game on mobile.