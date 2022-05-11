Google infamously abandoned tablet hardware following the spectacular flop that was 2018's Pixel Slate. It's recently shown renewed interest in the form factor, though, with its work on Android 12L, a version of the OS built with an eye toward large-screen improvements. Today, at Google I/O, we got a tease of what that work has been building toward: a brand-new, Tensor-powered Google tablet.

Details are light — Google specifically called the preview "an early look," and says it'll have more to share about the Pixel-branded device next year. The tablet "bridges your on-the-go life with your at-home life," Google says — which sounds a lot like what we'd expect out of the detachable Nest Hub-style device we heard about earlier this spring. The tablet was also shown with white bezels at I/O, giving it a distinctly Nest Hub-like look.

Aside from its early success with the Nexus 7, Google's traditionally had trouble breaking into the tablet market, with products like the Nexus 10, Pixel C, and Pixel Slate failing to make a meaningful impact. Google's peers haven't been idle in the company's absence, either — the new tablet is up against stiff competition in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the iPad Air. Time will tell whether any of the smart home functionality we're expecting from this new tablet will help set it apart from the pack — Google's targeting a 2023 release.

