Summary The latest Telegram update allows users to quote specific parts of a message when replying, improving communication clarity.

Users now have the ability to customize link previews, including media size, position, and selecting which link to preview.

Telegram Premium subscribers can now customize their account color and select an icon as a background when quoted or replied to.

Telegram is one of our favorite messaging apps for Android. While Meta has rapidly added new features to WhatsApp in recent years, Telegram offers a much more enjoyable messaging experience thanks to its extensive and customizable options. And the experience keeps improving as the service regularly adds innovative new features. With the latest update, Telegram is making things even better by letting you quote specific parts while replying to a message, configurable link previews, new Premium features, and more.

In the latest Telegram release, you can quote a specific part of a message when replying to it, letting the recipient know exactly which part of the message you are replying to. To quote in a reply, long-press the message, highlight the text, and then select the quote option from the contextual menu that appears.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Telegram is also adding the ability to use quote formatting in any text, including multiple quotes in a reply. You can use the quote formatting option from the formatting bar for this. Additionally, the messaging service will allow sending replies to another chat, including a different group or channel, in case you want to have a more private conversation with the original sender.

If you share a lot of links with friends and family over Telegram, you can customize their previews going forward. This includes being able to change the media size, select whether the preview will appear above or below the message, and the option to choose which link to preview when sharing multiple items. And to make opening a shared link easier, you can tap anywhere on the preview to open it instead of having to tap the URL itself.

For Telegram Premium subscribers, the service is adding some new customization options. Going forward, you can select a color or a combination of colors for your account to make it stand out. This will change the color of your name, replies, and any links you share. Plus, you can select an icon that will be used as a background when someone quotes or replies to your messages.

To customize the account color, head to Settings > Chat Settings > Change Name Color. These customization options are also available for level 5 or higher channels.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Telegram's last major update in August introduced Stories for all users. With the latest release, Telegram is improving Stories by letting you fast-forward or rewind videos. Simply press down on the story and then slide your finger left or right. And if you share a lot of selfies as Stories on Instagram, you can adjust the front flash's warmth and intensity to get that perfect look.

You can grab the latest Telegram release from the Play Store. And if the update is not showing up for you, sideload the build from APKMirror.