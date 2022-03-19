We all struggle to keep track of our emails, resulting in hundreds and even thousands going unread. But it's not just individuals who suffer from email mishaps — companies do too. A recent email communication issue between Telegram and Brazil's Supreme Court threatens to cut off the service there.

Founder and CEO Pavel Durov took to Telegram to release a statement on the current situation, per The Verge. According to him, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled to suspend the app due to a lack of response from his team concerning an account takedown request. The report makes it clear that the court's demands were not being intentionally disregarded. Instead, the CEO says the company decided to use a dedicated email address for such requests — the court didn’t get the memo and continued with a general-purpose email. Telegram missed the messages as a result and is now getting banned. The statement confirmed that the company has found those emails, though (probably by going through the general-purpose address’s inbox), and is now trying to remedy the situation.

The New York Times reports that Telegram has been accused of and placed under investigation in Brazil for being a way to share fake news by politicians. Considering how misinformation could influence this year’s presidential elections, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes requested the company remove certain accounts and groups from the platform. However, Telegram never responded due to the email confusion described above, inadvertently breaking a Brazilian law mandating that online service companies must comply with court orders when asked.

Judge de Moraes has since ordered internet and cell-service providers to block Telegram’s services in the country, giving them five days to comply. Apple and Google have also been ordered to remove the app from their mobile stores. Companies that don't comply will be fined $20,000 daily.

