Summary Telegram has released a substantial update with features that enhance the user experience, including similar channels and the ability to repost others' stories.

Cosmetic changes include the ability to change profile page and chat background colors, as well as the option to highlight code for coders.

The addition of video messages for stories is a unique feature that may be copied by other platforms in the future.

Telegram is one of the most-downloaded apps in the world, and for good reason. It’s constantly churning out updates to enhance the user experience, and because it’s relied on by many international organizations and has great privacy and encryption, there’s no wonder it continues to grow. As with last month, Telegram just released a fairly substantial update with features that you probably won’t use too often, but still want to have on hand just in case.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the app is the introduction of similar channels. Just like on other social media platforms, when you follow a new account, it’ll give you a list of similar accounts to follow in addition. There are tons of factors that go into recommending similar accounts, and in Telegram’s case, channels. Since these platforms track your every move within the app, it’ll utilize things such as your already-following list, liked posts, and even time spent on a specific channel to recommend new ones. Similar channels can also be accessed on the main channel’s homepage. As a reminder, channels are different from groups, which are chats between individuals.

Close

Stories are all the rage on social media platforms nowadays. Snapchat probably had the feature first, but then Meta took it and evolved it into something massive with Instagram and Facebook. Telegram also has stories, and now it’s implementing a feature to repost others' stories just like you can do on the aforementioned Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, you can now record video messages for stories, which is pretty rad. You can upload a picture and then record yourself talking about said picture in a small box. Instagram doesn’t even have that — yet.

Close

Other changes are more cosmetic and minuscule. For premium users, you can change your profile page’s background color, which also affects your message box’s background, and you can change the background theme of each chat individually, too. Voice-to-text is now no longer a premium feature and is available for everyone. You can view story statistics, react with custom emojis in channels, and, for coders, highlight code.

In October, Telegram’s updates mainly covered message-quoting to improve clarity and custom link previews. A lot of these updates aren’t anything we haven’t seen before in a social media app. Still, the ability to add videos on top of a story is pretty fresh, so don’t be shocked if it's copied by other platforms before long. If these features aren’t enough to move past how messages get auto-deleted, or how some of the best ones are behind a paywall, then you might want to delete your account, which isn’t difficult to do if you know how to do it. You may also like these changes and want to access Telegram on a computer. Here’s how.