Ephemeral media is a familiar concept in social media. Ever since Snapchat popularized stories, most platforms have dabbled with similar implementations, and we aren’t just talking about communication apps like WhatsApp here. Twitter and YouTube also gave it a shot, but didn’t hit the mark. Meanwhile, Telegram hopped on the bandwagon just last month when CEO Pavel Durov announced plans to make stories a Telegram feature.

Well, stories are now available on Telegram, and they work exactly as promised in June. Telegram put out a tweet confirming the feature is now live (via TechCrunch), but only for Premium subscribers at the moment. We aren’t sure about plans for free-tier users immediately. You can post stories using the + icon above your chat list. Stories from your contacts will appear here too. Your uploads will be available in the overflow menu under the My Stories subheading.

Telegram added stories as a result of user feedback and demands for features directly or indirectly related to ephemeral content. So, most of the features we associate with stories have been incorporated, along with a few unique options to give users more choice and help Telegram stand out. That means you will see the usual options to control who sees your status updates, create a group of close friends who see exclusive updates, and pin stories to your profile, à la Instagram Highlights.

Telegram’s exclusive features make us wonder why other platforms don’t have similar options for stories yet. Take, for instance, the option to make stories disappear after anywhere between six and 48 hours. The platform also has a Video Messages option where you can record stories using both cameras. Telegram also supports link sharing and tagging other users in stories.

Surprisingly, the wider rollout doesn’t come with much fanfare or even a courtesy blog post. However, Telegram’s tweet leads us to believe an announcement will follow if status updates roll out for everyone and lose their premium exclusivity.