Summary You can now customize your messaging experience on Telegram with a new custom sticker feature for unique expressions.

The feature lets you easily create and share stickers on Telegram — just upload a photo, edit, and send it to friends for reuse.

Telegram is introcuding 16 new features this month, staying competitive with other messaging platforms.

Whether your instant messenger of choice is Meta’s WhatsApp or Google-owned Messages, your preference may be dependent on how much you can customize your experience. From GIFs to animated reactions, these types of features can help you express your messages in unique ways. Perhaps in an attempt to keep up with competitors that offer such features, Telegram is now rolling out a long-awaited option for users.

As explained on its blog, Telegram has announced the launch of custom stickers, and you don’t need to be a photo-editing expert to use the feature. The developers explain that you can simply upload any photo from your camera roll, and then use Telegram’s editing tools to generate the sticker from the image — a few taps on your display can eliminate the photo background and select the exact portion you want to use. After you send the created sticker to a friend, they can then reuse it or add it to a sticker set.

Taking stickers to the next level on Telegram

Telegram notes that creators have actually been making sticker sets for use on the open platform since 2015. Now, you can not only make stickers but add any you like to a set for a personalized, curated collection. Once you send a sticker from a set to a friend, they will have the option to add your entire set to their collection, too. Telegram has also gone to the trouble of adding link previews for shared stickers, and it claims that it has 16 more features to debut this month.

While these features will be new to Telegram, some of them — just like this sticker generation one — could already exist on other instant messaging platforms and seem far from “new.” WhatsApp, for example, has had a sticker generation function, and it recently debuted in the Android version of the app as well. Telegram is certainly making all the right moves by rolling out such features, even if they already exist on competing services. That being said, only time will tell if they are enough to enhance the user experience and keep people on Telegram vs. one of the many alternatives.