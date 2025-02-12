Summary AI-powered sticker search improves user experience in Telegram's latest update.

New features also include Stars for channel posts

You can also share videos with custom timestamps and covers now.

Telegram is widely regarded as the messaging app all others draw inspiration from. Most of the features we love on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram have been on telegram for a while now, but the app's capabilities continue to swell. Even more choices for message reactions were among the first additions this year, and the developers just followed through with better Sticker search with some assistance from AI.

Telegram usually delivers splendid, feature-rich updates and the latest one is no exception. The app now uses AI to search through the entire sticker library comprising millions of official stickers, packs, and user creations, so you always have the perfect one to use in conversations. You can look up stickers in English, Spanish, Arabic, and 26 other languages using complex, multi-keyword prompts too. This change is a huge step up from the AI search for Telegram's 40,000-sticker library released in December last year.

AI-powered sticker search

In addition to the emoji reactions we mentioned earlier , Telegram users can also react to a channel with Stars on every post. The app also has a leaderboard, so creators using this avenue can promote their channels.

New features for video sharing too

Timestamped video sharing

Telegram is also known for its liberal media file size limits, and you'll often find people sharing large video files there. If you do that often, the latest update allows sharing links to videos so they start off from a specified timestamp, much like YouTube. You just choose the timestamp and the video link is amended automatically. Custom video cover sharing has also arrived, but only for Channels. You can hop into the app's video editor suite to pick out a frame to use as a cover, and then customize it too.

Custom video covers

Lastly, Telegram now remembers where you left off on that video you were watching. Every time you resume, you won't need to reach for the playback seekbar to look for that precise moment manually. A full list of the changes is available on Telegram's blog.

These changes should be live for users already, and if they aren't showing up for you, we suggest updating to the latest version from the Play Store.