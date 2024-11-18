Key Takeaways Telegram has updated in-app Mini Apps with several new features

You can now access TMAs from the home screen with new shortcuts and permissions that enable more functionality.

You can even share media items and receive gifts from TMAs on Telegram.

Telegram is one of the most popular encrypted messaging apps people swear by. It led the charge with regular injections of new features, but was recently revealed to be less encrypted than the marketing would lead you to believe. Pushing ahead regardless, the app's devs just announced another massive update, this time for the Telegram Mini Apps (TMAs).

If you primarily use Telegram as a messaging service, missing the Mini Apps section is completely understandable. These are JavaScript apps developed for use within Telegram, and can range from cool games to little weather widgets and such utilities. For people who have used an iPhone before, they're a lot like Apple's iMessage apps.

While Telegram Mini Apps have been around for a while, the app's developers just gave the relatively hidden feature a shot in the arm, to better the user experience and ensure other devs continue working on TMAs (via PhoneArena).

Source: Telegram

Support for motion-sensing controls

First off, TMAs can run in full-screen mode in both portrait and landscape orientations, making for a more immersive gaming experience. On a related note, Telegram also supports motion-sensing as input for TMAs, making VR and some other titles more enjoyable than tap controls. The dev can also prevent the device from changing orientation mid-game if sideways tilting is a game control. Telegram also uses your device hardware info such as processing power and available memory to automatically optimize the settings for smoothness.

Access more features, right on your home screen

Several behind-the-scenes changes

Source: Telegram

Support for device permissions

If you use Mini Apps frequently, Telegram now allows adding shortcuts to the ones you access a lot, on your device home screen, just like you can for progressive web apps in browsers. Additionally, mini app devs can now access more device-level permissions for added functionality, such as geolocation (granted on a per-mini-app basis). Mini Apps also get custom loading screen support, complete with support for the app icon and theme colors.

Media items like codes and memes in TMAs are now shareable to Telegram chats, and you can download documents generated in Mini Apps too, and this includes profile pictures and audio files too. Premium users can now update their emoji status from within TMAs. Combined, these seemingly small improvements can save users a lot of time. To reward users, mini apps can now send gifts to users.

There are many other developer-oriented changes Telegram left out of its official blog. However, support for TMA minimization/restoration status, profile pictures, paid subscriptions for bots, and third-party data validation can go a long way in keeping users as well as small indie devs interested. For the latter, you could say Christmas came early - you'll find a full list of changes in this major update here.