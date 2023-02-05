Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.

That button appears right at the top of a foreign-language thread and should make a lot of people's lives that much easier. In the options menu, you can select which languages to translate or hide the bar. This feature, however, is available only to Telegram Premium subscribers.

Another handy improvement is the ability to set a sticker or animated emoji as a profile picture for your account, groups, or channels. This feature is available to all users, whether you're a Premium or free user.

Speaking of stickers and emoji, Telegram now makes these items a bit more organized. They are arranged in the panel according to their category, making it easier to find exactly what you're looking for when selecting a reaction or setting a status.

To help you avoid exceeding your mobile data plan, Telegram has redesigned the Network Usage section, which displays the app's data consumption through detailed pie charts. It also distinguishes between Wi-Fi and cellular data usage.

For group admins, it's now possible to specify which media type members can send. They can also disable text message sending if a group is only for photos, videos, or voice notes. Telegram can also auto-save incoming media to your gallery automatically based on file size, type, and source. If you'd rather store those files in the cloud, the app previously added an option to remove media and documents from your phone's local storage and retrieve them from your Telegram cloud if need be, so storing incoming media locally may be unnecessary.

Telegram has also added bot chat selection, a re-login process with your Apple and Google ID that does not require an SMS code, an annual Premium subscription option with up to a 40% discount, and additional interactive emoji. You can grab the v9.4 update from the Play Store or APK Mirror.