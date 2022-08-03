Instant messaging app Telegram introduced emoji reactions at the beginning of the year. They have proven to be a hit, becoming the go-to quick response whenever a one-word reply just won't do. A sequence of emoji can be used for an in-line reply to a message, giving them a personalized feel. However, you may have more than just emoji to choose from soon eough if the latest Telegram beta is indicative of anything.

Every good messaging app has its own thriving collection of sticker packs and Telegram is no exception to the rule — the animated ones can add a particular punch. However, they've always had to be sent as a separate, standalone response. Users couldn't even post text with them. That may have made them a black sheep to some users, but the latest Telegram beta may change that.

An Android Police reader has shared what he's found in the beta for version 8.9.0 which offers the ability to send stickers as part of an in-line response. In the examples below, he uses a random selection of stckers from multiple packs to craft a response.

In this case, there seems to be no limit to the number of stickers that can be attached to an in-line response.

There's always a catch to these things, of course, and in this case, it's the fact that our tipster is a Telegram Premium subscriber. We weren't able to see this feature in action using our free Telegram accounts.

In recent months, WhatsApp has raced ahead of Telegram in the emoji battle, by offering its entire set of emoji up to be used as message replies. Meanwhile, Telegram only offers a limited set of 17 emoji for the same purpose to free users — other reactions can only be unlocked on Telegram Premium.

Chalk this up as another feature that may make this company some money.

Thanks: Nick