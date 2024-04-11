Telegram has been on the instant messaging scene since 2013 and has grown into one of the biggest players in the market. However, you might not know it if you live in the US, where Meta's messengers dominate the scene. If you are one of the millions of people in the US who use Telegram on the web or your mobile device, you may have heard about the Premium subscription service currently available for $5 a month. So what is Telegram Premium, and is the upgrade worth it?

What's included with Telegram Premium?

If you use Telegram, you may be fond of its beefier functionality and customization compared to its rivals. A Premium subscription gives you more of what you like, plus a few new services.

Doubled limits, bigger files, faster uploads

Basic Telegram is generous with the number of channels or groups you can join. Premium bumps that limit from 500 to 1,000. It also doubles the number of pinned chats you can have from 5 to 10, the number of t.me links you can reserve from 10 to 20, the number of GIFs you can save from 200 to 400, and the size of files you can upload from 2GB to 4GB.

When you subscribe to Premium, Telegram removes all download throttling from your account. For normal accounts, Telegram normally limits the available download speed to make sure there's enough bandwidth. Premium removes that restriction. If you use Telegram on your home network, perhaps on a shiny new Chromebook, you can take advantage of the speed your ISP offers.

Transcription and translation

Telegram Premium unlocks the ability to transcribe your voice and video messages to text. You don't need to wear headphones or broadcast your private business in public to know the content of your message. Premium can also do real-time translation on chats, giving you access to the global spectrum of content floating around Telegram.

Even more customization

Even though Telegram has a reputation for giving users control over the aesthetic of their chats, Premium unlocks more goodies for those who want to set themselves apart from the masses. Premium allows you to pick a custom color or color combination for your name, which affects how it appears to all other users. You can also pick a custom color (or combo) for your profile page and personalize it by adding an emoji.

If you like emojis, Premium gives you access to a broader pool of emojis to put in messages and captions. Premium also lets you add emojis to your status. Telegram claims that Premium members can access an "infinite" number of emoji, but it's access to all custom emoji that have been uploaded to its open emoji platform, which is a lot.

Open for business

If you're a business that uses Telegram to engage with your customers, Premium offers several useful features. In addition to simple things like business hours and location, you can set up greeting messages and pre-set quick replies to help you engage faster. You can set up a custom start page to be the first thing people see before starting a chat with you and away messages to let customers know when you can't respond.

Is Telegram Premium worth it?

Maybe. If you're a casual user keeping in touch with your friends and family and have a tight budget, Premium may not be a good investment. If you're a business using Telegram to keep in touch with your customers around the world, you might find a lot of value in the perks Premium offers (there's a lot, and we couldn't cover all of them). If you'd rather not deal with Telegram, find out how to delete your Telegram account.