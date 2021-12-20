Telegram is one of the best messengers around if you care about features. It offers support for incredibly large groups (200,000 people), comes with extensive theming support, and has barely any size limits for file sharing. It looks like the developers behind the service are looking to add yet another intriguing feature none of the competitors supports: Spoiler styling for chats — finally, a way to talk about Spiderman: No Way Home.

A post in the Telegram subreddit (via Dylan Roussel) reveals that the messenger could soon support hiding potentially sensitive or movie-spoiling text. In the screen recording, we can see that the option is hidden in the long-press styling menu that shows up when you select text. Once you hit send, you’ll notice that the sent message is replaced with a fuzzy pixelated placeholder instead of the actual words and sentences. The original text only shows up when you tap it.

There isn’t any note that the content hidden in the chat is supposed to be a spoiler other than a small eye icon, so you and your friends might need to get used to the new format first. It’s also possible that Telegram will implement a proper spoiler warning before the feature goes live in stable. While it looks like nothing but text will be supported in the beginning, we wouldn’t be surprised if the app also hid media in the same fashion later down the road. The screencast additionally only showcases the feature in a channel, so it's possible that spoiler styling is limited to these at first and isn't coming to one-to-one or group chats at first, but that remains to be seen.

Right now, we only have a video of the Telegram iPhone app at our disposal, but given that the messenger is cross-platform, it would be weird if only Apple devices were to support spoilers. It’s more than likely that the styling would launch on all platforms at once, including Android.

This person’s Pixel 6 thought a toilet flush sounded like Adele's hit single Rumour Has It this only affects this one specific combination of phone and toilet

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email