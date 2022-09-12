When you don't want to be on Telegram any longer, remove your account

Telegram is a popular encrypted messaging app, but people using the top Android phones, are ready to give it the boot. Maybe you don't like that it requests access to your contacts. Maybe you're unhappy that it doesn't offer end-to-end encryption by default. Maybe you don't like that its slogan of "free forever" ended up having an expiration date.

Whatever the case, there is a way to delete your account. Unfortunately, the app intentionally makes it difficult for you to figure out how to do that.

How to delete your Telegram account immediately

Generally, when you're looking to delete an account, you want to get it over and done with immediately. Telegram does offer this capability, though not within the app.

To deactivate your account, open your web browser and take the following steps:

Visit Telegram deactivation page. Enter the phone number you used to sign up for your account. Telegram sends a message with a login code to the Telegram account associated with that phone number. Type the login code into the web page. Type a reason that you're leaving and click Delete My Account. In the dialogue box, select Yes, Delete My Account.

When you delete your account, all your messages are deleted. It also takes a few days before you can open another account using the same phone number.

How to autmatically delete your Telegram account after a period of inactivity

Along with the ability to immediately delete an account, Telegram can delete your account if you don't log in for a certain period of time.

To set this time period, take the following steps:

Open Telegram. Tap the menu button in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings. Select Privacy and Security. Under Delete My Account, select If away for. Choose the time period that's right for you, from one month to one year.

Now, if you end up away from Telegram for an extended period of time, your account automatically disappears.

