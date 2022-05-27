If you download the Telegram app today, you'll be greeted with the words, "Telegram is free forever. No ads. No subscription fees." However, that won't be the case for much longer. As previously reported, Telegram Premium is in the works, and a beta version of the service has given us a hint at what to expect, including exclusive reactions and stickers. Now, code for an upcoming version of the Telegram app has been spotted where it has dropped that tagline to make it clear it won't be free forever.

Spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, a mobile developer and leaker, new data strings have given us a look at the same page in a potential upcoming version of the app that drastically changes the wording. It now reads, "Telegram provides free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media." There's no wording around subscriptions precisely, but we know this is likely because the service will soon launch its own Premium version.

We don't yet know when this new wording will first debut in the app, and it may be an update that it includes when Telegram Premium is officially unveiled. I've just checked my Telegram Android app, version 8.7.4, and the wording still says the old message about how it'll be free forever.

Telegram has been clear it is considering a premium service to help monetize the messaging app since late 2020, but the company has not yet officially revealed its upcoming service. Details from the iOS beta of the app earlier this month showed what will be available, though. The service will give you a star badge to confirm you are a Premium member at the top of your chats and on your profile. There will also be other reactions and stickers available to Premium customers. It seems the service doesn't provide much extra for your subscription, although we don't currently know how much this is set to cost.

