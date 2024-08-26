Key Takeaways Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was detained in France for allegedly failing to curb illegal activities on the messaging platform.

Despite the arrest, Telegram has seen a rise in downloads, reaching the #2 spot among social networking apps in the US.

The spike in installs may be seen as public support for free speech, though many of the downloads could be more simply attributed to the app being in the news this week.

Over the weekend, Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, was detained in France amid allegations that the platform has long failed to curtail illegal activities on it.

The messaging app, which boasts over 900 million monthly active users, is being accused of being a hotbed of proliferation of drug trafficking, the distribution of child sexual abuse material, and money laundering.

As part of an ongoing investigation by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, Durov was apprehended at the Le Bourget airport, with the Russia-born billionaire currently in custody for further investigation. As shared by Bloomberg, a French official concerned with the matter suggested that the case against Durov and Telegram centers around "the lack of moderation and cooperation of the platform."

Telegram, on the other hand, released a statement saying that it abides by EU laws, and that its "moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving." It also added that Durov has "nothing to hide, and that "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

Who knew arrests could be good for business?

Despite the allegations, the messaging platform has seen a rise in downloads since Durov's arrest, with the app reaching the #2 spot on the App Store's Social Networking charts in the US earlier today, as shared by TechCrunch. As of writing, it has been demoted to the #3 spot after being overtaken by WhatsApp. In France, where the arrest was made, the app is still in the #2 spot. On the Play Store, the app is currently ranked ninth among all free apps.

The quick rise in downloads is undoubtedly connected to the heightened public awareness about the arrest. People who've never used the application might have finally decided to give it a try for its features like Secret Chats, self-destructing media, an option to hide your IP address with a proxy server, and more. Similarly, free-speech absolutists may have downloaded the app to show their support for Durov.

It's worth noting that Durov is still under investigation. Bloomberg indicates that the magistrate overlooking the case must decide if charges need to be pressed or if he is to be named a witness in the investigation and subsequently set free.