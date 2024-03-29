Telegram is one of the most popular social apps. Like most messaging apps, it sends notifications. Telegram notifies you when you receive a new text or call or when a group or channel admin pins a message. You also receive a notification when someone from your device contacts joins Telegram. If you don't find these notifications useful, turn them off from the settings. We show you how to turn off Telegram's new user notifications on various devices, including your budget Android phone, iPhone, and Windows PCs.

How to turn off Telegram new user notifications on Android

Telegram makes it easy to turn off new user notifications. Follow the steps below to turn them off using your Android phone.

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Tap the hamburger menu (the icon with three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner. Tap Settings. Scroll down and select Notifications and Sounds. Close Toggle the Contact joined Telegram switch under the Events section. Close

How to turn off Telegram new user notifications on desktop

Turning off new user notifications on the Telegram desktop app and website is similar to the smartphone app. We guide you through the process for the desktop site and the app.

Turning off Telegram new user notifications on the desktop site

Open the Telegram website on your desktop. Tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner of the homepage. Click Settings and then select Notifications. Scroll down to the Other section, and uncheck the Contact joined Telegram box.

Turning off Telegram new user notifications on the desktop app

Open the Telegram app on your desktop. Tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the upper-left corner of the homepage. Select Settings. Click Notifications and Sounds. Uncheck the Contact joined Telegram box under the Events section.

How to turn off Telegram new user notifications on iPhone

The Telegram app on iPhones is slightly different from Android phones, but the process of turning off new user notifications is similar.

Open the Telegram app on your iPhone. Tap Settings in the lower-right corner. Select Notifications and Sounds. Scroll down to the New contacts and toggle the switch. Close

Telegram automatically creates a chat when someone in your contacts joins the app. There isn't a built-in setting to turn this off, but there is a workaround. Telegram can access your device's contacts to see if someone you know signed up. You can prevent Telegram from creating new chats by turning off access to your contacts.

If you use Telegram without sharing contacts, you might have difficulty starting new chats. Search for people using their usernames instead of their contact numbers.

You can turn off Telegram's access to your contacts through your phone's settings. We walk you through the process on a Samsung phone with Android 14. The steps may not be the same for other smartphones.

Open the app library and long press the Telegram app. Tap the More icon (a circle with the letter "i" in the middle). Close Select Permissions. Tap Contacts under the Allowed section. Tap Don't allow. Close

Turn off unnecessary notifications

Telegram lets you turn off unnecessary notifications from the settings. If you don't want to turn off notifications permanently, snooze them from your Android phone's settings. To further improve your productivity, try these simple tricks to manage notifications better.