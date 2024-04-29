Summary Telegram brings innovative features quickly, now offering Recommended Channels and My Profile updates.

Users can now add birthdays, adjust reactions, and view stories anonymously with the latest Telegram update.

Group admins have more control and can earn revenue through the new reward system for channel owners.

With over 900 million monthly active users, Telegram is currently dominating the messaging apps segment alongside WhatsApp. Most of Telegram's reputation stems from its continuous improvements and innovative features, which it generally brings to users sooner than its rival WhatsApp — except for custom stickers. Telegram has now rolled out a slew of other features to its Android and iOS users to one-up the competition.

The first feature that has landed on Telegram is the "Recommended Channels" feature. As the name implies, this feature allows users to find and join Telegram Channels similar to what they've already joined. Once you open the search interface, you can see the newly added "Channels" tab that includes a list of channels you might also like to join.

Moreover, Telegram's settings page now includes a new "My Profile" section, allowing users to see their profile from another user's perspective and quickly edit some personal information. You can also pin three stories to the top of your profile page to highlight your recent achievements. Even more, Telegram now informs you about the privacy settings of your posted stories with a little icon on each story.

If your family and friends usually forget your birthday, this next new Telegram feature is meant for you: The app now lets you add your birthday to your profile. Anyone who visits your profile on your birthday will be welcomed by animated confetti. Additionally, suppose you don't want to miss your darling's birthday. In that case, Telegram has added a banner on top of your chats, so you remember to congratulate them and maybe even gift them a Telegram Premium subscription.

Telegram has added many practical features to the Profile section, including the ability to add your Channel link to your profile and link to collectible usernames. Additionally, forwarded messages on Telegram now include the profile picture of the message's original owner to make it more recognizable. However, you can hide your profile picture from forwarded messages by limiting who can link back to your account.

Location sharing on Telegram has also gotten smarter. You can now add more time to your shared live location by selecting "Until you turn it off" to have more control over the time. Two more tweaks to the Telegram app are new toggles for adjusting reactions to messages and stories, as well as the ability to add animated emojis to polls.

Group Admins on Telegram now have more control over their channels

As for the Group Admins out there, the Recent Action feature now groups similar actions by the same admin. Moreover, admins can now access the replies and the topic that the recent action belongs to. Admins can also determine how many reaction types each post can have and perform mass moderation with an option to restrict a user's specific access instead of banning it from the community. Telegram has also launched a new reward system for channel owners to let them benefit from 50% of revenue generated through showing ads on their channels.

Given that Telegram Premium ditches all ads from the app, if you still want to see the ads on a channel, Telegram has added a toggle on the Telegram Business setting to let you unhide them.

Another perk added for Telegram Premium users was viewing stories in Stealth Mode. However, the same feature has now been added to the chat list through the View Anonymously option. By selecting this option, you can view a person's story without them knowing you've done so.

Finally, you can pull up at the bottom of the chat to see more group topics. Telegram also confirmed adding Instant View to its desktop app as the last feature in this month's package update. These features are now accessible to Telegram users around the world, so don't forget to update to the latest version of the app.