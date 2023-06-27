Stories were one of Snapchat's biggest features until Instagram decided to imitate them in 2016. From there, everyone started adding stories. Some of them stuck, like WhatsApp's implementation, while others, like Twitter's or YouTube's, were less successful and actually a bit of an embarrassment. Nonetheless, even today, social media platforms are still toying around with the idea of adding stories if they haven't. One such platform is Telegram, which has just announced that, after actively resisting the change for a very, very long time, it will cave in to user feedback and become the latest platform to add stories. At least they'll come with some cool spins, though.

Telegram has announced that because half of the feature requests it gets are related to stories one way or another, the app will be adding stories so users can upload their own ephemeral memories to the platform. However, in true Telegram fashion, it's also going to add them with a series of unique features in an attempt to outdo competitors. You'll be able to set your own duration for stories, letting you post content that lasts as little as 6 hours or as long as 48 hours — or pin it to your profile permanently. You'll also be able to upload content recorded with both the front and rear cameras, similar to the platform's existing Video Messages feature.

Of course, all the good stuff you'll find on other apps, you'll also find it here. You can hand-pick the audience of your stories and even create a select group of "close friends." Telegram also promises the option to add captions to stories to provide more accessibility and context, with links and tagging support for other people. You'll additionally be able to hide away stories posted by people you don't really want to know about. They are, basically, the stories you know and love, except on Telegram and ever so slightly improved.

You should expect to begin playing around with stories on Telegram in July, when the feature rolls out to everyone. Keep an eye out for an update coming to the app.