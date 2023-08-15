Telegram is among the oldest of the big names in the encrypted messaging space, widely regarded as a forerunner in the features department. However, the developers refused to add support for ephemeral stories in the app for many years. It quickly became the most requested feature for the app, and devs bowed to the user requests in July this year. However, stories were available for Telegram Premium subscribers only. Now, the feature is rolling out to all Telegram users.

Telegram has been around for 10 years now, and this year’s Telegram 10 update is a significant one making stories available for everyone. We saw the feature in the Telegram 10 beta, and now it is rolling out to stable channel users with a bunch of features lifted straight from Meta platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. The ephemeral content shows up at the top of the chat list like it shows up on Instagram above the feed. However, Telegram maintains the full-screen view, and hides stories by default.

When you view a story, you can send a personalized reply to the creator, react to it with a heart, and long-press the heart to react with any other emoji. When you’re posting your own stories, you get complete freedom to add stickers, location tags, doodles, text, and descriptive captions that accompany your post.

How to view stories and react to them

Tagging other people in the scene is possible, and just like on WhatsApp, you can choose who sees your stories using four options, some of which are configurable — Everyone, My Contacts, Close Friends, and Selected Contacts. There’s a separate permanent exclusion list as well, so your superiors at work never discover your weekend shenanigans. Stories you post will go on your profile page, and you can choose to highlight some of them in a grid view, just the way Instagram story highlights work.

Privacy settings for Telegram stories

While the features seem copied or unoriginal to a large extent, Telegram has a few unique features for stories too. Unlike Meta platforms which delete your ephemeral content after 24 hours, Telegram lets you set the expiry limit to six, 12, 24, or 48 hours. You can also edit any aspect of a story after uploading it, without starting from scratch. This means you can change the placement of stickers, typos in the caption, and the list of people who can view the story.

Editing uploaded content has never been easier

Moreover, Telegram Premium subscribers can view stories in Stealth Mode for up to 30 minutes at a time. Activating the feature deletes their name from the viewer list of the stories they saw in the last five minutes and keeps things that way for the next 25 minutes.

Another unique feature is called Dual Camera Mode, where the app records video using both your cameras for a story. You can select which one is the primary video that fills the screen, and where the secondary video is overlaid in a small circle. Viewers can tap this circle to enlarge the video feed from the secondary camera as well.

Dual Camera Mode in action

Telegram 10 has a few other feature additions as well, but the addition of stories for all its users is arguably the biggest of the lot. The update is rolling out now through the Google Play Store. If it isn’t available for you yet, you can always sideload the update from APKMirror.