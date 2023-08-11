In case you hadn't heard, Telegram fell victim to FOMO and became just the latest of many social media platforms to add stories. The platform's implementation isn't 100% identical to what we've seen with others such as Instagram, as it has a lot more flexibility, but the main concept is the same — temporary posts that will disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first rolled out, however, it was exclusive to Telegram's new Premium paid tier. Now, Telegram seems to be all but ready to roll out the feature to non-Premium users as well.

Telegram's version 10.0.0, which is just now hitting the beta channel, appears to be rolling out stories to everyone, independently of whether they are a paid user or not. This follows a tweet (post?) by Telegram saying that "everyone will be able to post" Stories soon.

Once this version rolls out to the stable branch, users might be able to see and posts stories, as well as take advantage of all the excellent improvements Telegram has made to stories compared to other platforms. The app lets you adjust the time a story is posted — instead of the usual 24 hours other platforms do, you can choose to have a story up from 6 to 48 hours. You can also tag other users, share links, and record stories using both cameras at the same time.

If you want to check this out, you'll need the latest beta version — do it only if you're genuinely interested in trying out stuff ahead of time and don't mind the occasional feature breaking. It's not available on APKMirror as of the time I'm writing this, and it's not available on the Play Store. The changelog for version 10.0.0 on the Microsoft App Center download page only mentions "merge SDK 33" and "crash fixes" in its changelog, as well as an eyes peeled emoji. If you're not comfortable with beta-grade software, you might want to wait a few more weeks for this to land for everyone.

Thanks: Nick