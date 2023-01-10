Thanks to Netflix Games' end of the year wrap up last month, we learned that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge would be launching on Android sometime in 2023. Well, apparently, we didn't have long to wait, as Netflix Games has just launched the game on the Play Store. Much like every other Netflix Games release, you will need a Netflix account to play, but if you already have one, then you can hit the ground running since there are no extra fees to pay to enjoy the entirety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

If you're unfamiliar with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, it's a beat 'em up created in the style of classic arcade brawlers. It was developed by Tribute Games, with many of the same people that worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, another highly regarded modern brawler that calls back to simpler times. Suffice it to say, the creators behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was the perfect team to design the game, and the results speak for themselves when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is well-reviewed just about everywhere.

Of course, the game has been available on PC and consoles since June 2022, but now that it's available on mobile, there are a few specifics to cover. The initial download is 249MB, totaling 1.5GB once installed. So make sure you have the room on your device. Having tested controller support, they work out of the box with full controls, which is handy if you don't like playing with the touchscreen. Thankfully the touchscreen controls are solid, so if you have no problems controlling Street of Rage 4 with a touchscreen, then you'll be fine here too. Best of all, high framerates appear to be supported, and there's no FPS cap, which means the game flows fluidly while playing, allowing the pixel graphics to shine.

All in all, Netflix Games has delivered an excellent port for Android that performs well and looks good while doing so, with versatile controls suitable for gamepad fans and touchscreen fans alike. You can't ask for much else, especially when you get the full game as a benefit of subscribing to Netflix. So if you're looking for the new hot beat 'em up on Android or simply prefer premium ports that offer the same quality as consoles, then today's launch for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge should definitely be on your radar.