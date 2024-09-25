Key Takeaways New Transformers editions of Tecno Spark 30 series phones were launched, inspired by Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

The Spark 30 & 30 Pro offer mid-range performance, featuring 6.78-inch displays, 128/256GB storage, and unique designs.

The availability of these Transformers editions is more promising than previous themed phones, as they're expected in multiple markets.

The Transformers make up roughly 90% of my personality, and the franchise has just celebrated its 40th anniversary. On top of that, the release of Transformers One has breathed some much-needed life into the franchise's big screen efforts, and based on early reviews, is delighting fans and critics alike. If you're as obsessed with the robots in disguise as I am, I have good news — Tecno has made a Transformers edition of the Spark 30 series.

The Spark 30 comes in two versions, the regular Spark 30 and the more premium Spark 30 Pro. Both devices sit in the mid-range tier for performance, and while pricing hasn't been announced yet, the two phones should provide good value.

Let those that exist long after us know that this was our finest hour

One shall stand, one shall fall

The name of these phones won't be lost on Transformers fans. In 1996, Beast Wars introduced the concept of the Spark, the very soul and life force of all Cybertronian life. Hasbro's choosing Tecno's Spark series for this promotion makes sense, then, and the phones look fantastic. They aren't quite as cool as Redmagic's Transformers phones, which included themed accessories and were high-end devices. The Spark 30 and 30 Pro have Transformers inspired back panels, icons, and wallpapers, but standard accessories. It looks like they'll be more readily available, though. Hasbro makes some strange choices when it comes to regional availability. I had to spend $250 to import my official Transformers keycaps because they were only sold in the US, and the Redmagic Transformers phones were only available in China.

Tecno hasn't confirmed the markets for the Transformers editions yet, however GSMArena was given them for its review of the Spark 30 lineup, so that's a good sign that these phones will be available in more places, as reviewers didn't get the Redmagic devices outside of China (trust me, I tried).

Both the Spark 30 and 30 Pro feature 6.78-inch displays, but the key specs are different. The Spark 30 has a 90Hz, 800 nits, 1080p LCD, and the 30 Pro has a 1,700 nits, 120Hz, 1080p AMOLED. Both phones come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and an SD card slot. The 30 has a Helio G91 and 4GB of RAM, while the Pro gets 8GB and the Helio G100. The Spark 30 features a Bumblebee inspired design, while the 30 Pro is modeled on the legendary Autobot leader Optimus Prime. Now I can stare at photos of this while I wait for the movie to release here in the UK.