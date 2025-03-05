MWC 2025 is in full swing, and brands are showcasing their latest and greatest innovations. Honor unveiled a smartwatch that puts the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Google Pixel Watch 3 to shame with its long battery life, while HMD introduced a pair of earbuds with a case that doubles as a wireless charging power bank for your phone.

While Samsung and Apple are still gearing up for their slim phone launches, Tecno, at its MWC 2025 showfloor, has shown what a truly thin smartphone should be.

Slim phones are making a comeback in 2025

And the Tecno Spark Slim proves how it should be done

Slim phones are one of the biggest trends of 2025. Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge alongside the S25 series in January, and it's expected to launch in April, with availability starting in May. There are also strong rumors that Apple is working on a slim iPhone 17 model, reportedly called the iPhone 17 Air, that'll cater to users who want an ultra-thin form factor.

Brands are betting big on lightweight, pocket-friendly devices that don't sacrifice too many features, hoping they will appeal to customers this year. While Samsung and Apple have yet to launch their slim phones, Tecno has beaten them to the punch, showing what a truly thin phone should be.

At MWC 2025, Tecno unveiled its Spark Slim smartphone. While the company calls it a concept device (read: prototype), it is reportedly preparing for a "staggered launch" later this year. Regardless, after brief hands-on time with the phone, I can confidently say this is how thin phones should be done.

Tecno Spark Slim is setting the right example

A thin phone that doesn't compromise usability