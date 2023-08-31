Summary Tecno's latest concept phone, the Phantom Ultimate, is a rollable smartphone with a 7.11" OLED panel that extends outward, transforming into a small tablet in the palm of your hands.

When closed, the device uses the portion of the screen on its back as a second display, showing the time, notifications, and more.

With a faster extension time and a slim 9.93mm chassis, Tecno aims to set the stage for future rollable devices in the industry.

Like any trade show, IFA is filled with all sorts of gadgets coming to storefronts near you very soon. Of course, while brand new smart lights or innovative earbuds can be exciting, it's just as fun to look at concept devices. These sorts of products — think the OnePlus 11 Concept's mobile cooling tech or Xiaomi's ultra-weird removable lenses — are unlikely to ever be available for purchase, but they help push development of future devices. Hell, foldables were nothing more than a dream just a few years ago, and look where we are today.

Rollables seem to be taking the place of folding phones in the world of concept devices these days. After seeing Motorola's Rizr back at Mobile World Congress, Tecno — the company behind the most affordable foldable you can buy today — has returned to IFA with yet another rolling smartphone. And while the Phantom Ultimate might be stuck in the concept phase right now, it's easy to imagine a world where this sort of product could become a reality.

Source: Tecno

But okay, what even is the Tecno Phantom Ultimate? This is far from the brand's first rollable concept device, but it's by far the most impressive. Unsurprisingly, there's no specs sheet here — we can't tell you what processor is powering this dream phone — but we do know quite a bit about the display and what's under it. The 7.11" OLED panel can extend outward from the gadget (instead of upwards, like on the Rizr), turning a standard-looking 6.55" smartphone into something more akin to a small tablet.

When it's closed, the portion of screen on the phone's back acts as a second display, reminiscent of some of the Edge products Samsung has made in the past. Tecno envisions users seeing notifications, widgets, and using it as a viewfinder for selfies with the rear-facing cameras, though it's hard to imagine the latter with a sliver of display this small.

Source: Tecno

Tecno says the Phantom Ultimate can fully extend in just 1.2 to 1.3 seconds, thanks to a single-drive motor system that speeds up the process. In fact, the brand is going one step further, calling this an "industry-leading" spec — a pretty funny idea, considering no rollable actually exists as a finished product you can buy today. But hey, why not Tecno, we'll give this one to you. If a rollable does ever arrive on the market, the faster that display can open and close, the better. And considering this device measures in under 10mm thick, that's mighty impressive.

Source: Tecno

The company claims the Phantom Ultimate sets the stage for future rollable innovation down the road, so don't be surprised if the company arrives at MWC 2024 with another concept phone in tow. With so much noise in this space, it feels like it's only a matter of time before someone pulls a Samsung and brings one of these devices to market. And at the pace it's moving with prototypes, who knows — it could just be Tecno.