Tecno, the Chinese phone company that recently gained attention for its budget foldables, is venturing into AI wearables. The company unveiled a concept for its first pair of AI glasses at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Tecno aims for its AI glasses to "transform the wearable AI space," promising to do so through imaging capabilities, smart assistant functionality, and immersive AR features.

The wearable concept will reportedly launch as a two-product series: Tecno AI Glasses and the AI Glasses Pro. Both are slated to be available in two styles (Eyebrow Frame and Aviator). According to the company, the glasses use a magnesium alloy and other "ultra-light composite materials" to minimize weight.

The glasses will be powered by voice commands or a gentle tap on the temples, activating Tecno Ella, an AI assistant. Ella promises to manage daily tasks, including accessing to-do lists, providing recommendations, offering real-time navigation, summarizing information, and more.

I had a brief hands-on experience with a prototype of these glasses and gained some insights. These insights primarily revolved around thoughts on AI wearables that I hadn't considered until trying them on.