Your changes have been saved Technics EAH-AZ60 $75 $228 Save $153 While Technics might not be at the top of everyone's list when it comes to audio products, this company has been around for some time, and does, in fact, make some fine products. The EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds deliver great sound and also pack a ton of features. While they have a retail price that shoots north of $200, they can now be had for far less as they drop to just $75 for a limited time. $75 at Woot $100 at Technics

Technics isn't a name that you really hear all that often anymore, despite the brand having a great lineup of audio products. We've reviewed some Technics earbuds in the past, and gave them a pretty good score, but they weren't all the cheap, coming in at $300. Luckily, we've found a deal that drops the price of some great Technics earbuds by quite a bit. The EAH-AZ60 earbuds are now seeing a massive discount from Woot that knocks 67% off, falling to their lowest price yet.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

What's great about the Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds?

The Technics aren't the most popular earbuds out right now, but they get a lot of things right that are crucial when it comes to everyday use. While some earbuds manufacturers provide up to four different eartips, Technics takes things a step or two further by supplying seven different eartips in order to ensure that you're getting the best fit possible.

With that said, the audio quality here is really top-tier with a unique chamber design, along with 8mm drivers that provide a full and robust experience. In addition, you also get support for LDAC and great ANC, the latter of which can eliminate outside distractions when you're on the go and want to really focus in on the music. The earbuds are also great for calls, with eight microphones and the brand's JustMyVoice technology that really puts things over the top.

You can also stay connected with multiple devices at once, just in case you need to move from one product to the next. And, of course, you get great battery life with up to seven hours of use on a single charge. Furthermore, these are lightweight, which is great if you need to wear them all day. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, especially at this great price.

So pick these Technics earbuds up while you can because this deal won't be around for long. Of course, if you're on the fence and want to check out some other great options, we recommend checking out some of our favorite earbuds of 2024. While they might not come in at $75, there's a lot good options to choose from.