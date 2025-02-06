Tech products lose value quickly. However, if you keep them long enough, they might become sought-after collector’s items that fetch top dollar. If you’ve held on to your old gadgets all these years, you could be sitting on a goldmine. If you never kept any of your old tech, let this list be a reminder that your newest Samsung phone could be worth more in the future. All you have to do is hang on to it carefully when upgrading to a new model.

7 Original iPhone

Source: CNN

Apple released the first iPhone in the summer of 2007. The phone featured a 2.0-megapixel camera, a 3.5-inch screen, and up to 16GB of storage. Despite its limitations (by today’s standards), the device was a commercial success. In a way, it was the first product that combined the functionality of a traditional phone and an iPod.

At the time, the 4GB model cost $499, and the 8GB version was available for $599. To put things in perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Whether or not you believe the iPhone has lost its luster in recent years, there’s no denying that the original iPhone was a game-changer. On eBay, sealed models of the phone are available for upwards of $2,500.

6 Sony TPS-L2 Walkman

Source: National Museum of American History

Shows like Stranger Things have sparked renewed interest in retro gadgets, like the Sony TPS-L2 Walkman. The first model made it to the market in 1979 and was a huge hit, given that it was not much larger than a cassette tape and you could carry it around. It cost something close to $150 during release.

If you have an old, working-condition Walkman, you might be in luck. One of these blue and silver cassette players can net you thousands of dollars on resale platforms. On eBay, for instance, pre-owned models start at around $500. If you want to buy one in pristine condition, expect to pay at least a few thousand dollars.

5 Nintendo Game Boy

Source: National Museum of American History

Nintendo released its first Game Boy in 1989. The handheld gaming console was widely popular, although it only displayed graphics in four shades of gray. During its release in the US, the console came bundled with games like Tetris and Super Mario Land.

It cost $90 at launch and became one of the most iconic gaming consoles ever. On eBay, the starting price for the first Game Boy console averages around $200. New, sealed models can go for thousands of dollars.

4 Apple iPod

Source: Apple

The iPod was for the early aughts what the Walkman was for the 80s. Much like the Walkman, it changed the way people listened to music. What’s interesting is that as novel as the device was at its time, Apple developed the model in less than a year.

The first iPod cost $399 and had 5GB of storage. It could hold around 1,000 songs. The device had a 10-hour battery life, and the compact design meant it weighed 6.5 ounces. It was portable and convenient to use, and it became more popular than the MP3 devices that were around.

Apple stopped making iPods in 2022, and some earlier models have become rare. These devices are still available from online marketplaces, with prices varying based on the condition and packaging. On eBay, sealed models cost several thousand dollars, while an average used model costs around $400. If you miss your iPod days but can’t get your hands on one, a Sony DAP that runs Android might be a good alternative.

3 Commodore 64

Source: National Museum of American History

The Commodore 64, also called the C64, was a familiar sight in households in the 80s. It featured 64 kilobytes of random access memory, hence the name, and you could plug it into a TV set, which would act as a display terminal. It supported floppy disk drives, a printer, a keyboard, and a joystick, making it an impressive machine for the 80s.

During its launch in 1982, the machine came with a price tag of $595. By the following year, the price dropped over half to a more affordable $250. Unlike comparable machines that only dealers sold, the Commodore 64 was accessible to the average shopper. As such, the models were available in department stores, discount stores, and toy stores.

This iconic PC was around till the early 90s but still commands a loyal following. If you’d like to get your hands on one today, prepare to pay anything between $150 and $700 on websites like eBay.

2 Motorola DynaTAC 8000X

Source: National Museum of American History

The Motorola DynaTAC 8000X was the first commercially available mobile phone and is a beast, even when compared with the biggest phones you can buy in 2025. When it came on the market in 1983, it cost a whopping $3,995. By today’s standards, that’s around $11,000 when adjusted for inflation.

The model weighed around 2.5 lb and was 10 inches long. It also had a long whip antenna, making it more of a brick than a pocket-friendly model. The phone could be fully charged in 10 hours, which would last roughly 30 minutes of talk time. The large, blocky device was available until 1994, but vintage versions are still around. On eBay, original models of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X go for anywhere between $350 to upwards of $1,000.

1 Chromecast Audio

Source: Google

One recent tech product that has gained value and more fans since its discontinuation is the Chromecast Audio. Google launched the device in 2015, but it had a short lifespan despite being well-received.

So what exactly was it? The Chromecast Audio was a streaming music player that you could plug into a speaker or home theater. It transformed the plugged-in “dumb” speaker into one that could support music casting from any device, including a phone, tablet, or PC. The device featured a grooved exterior (resembling a vinyl record) and was small. At the time of its release, it cost $35 but offered an upgrade in sound quality, given that it supported multiroom playback and lossless audio.

While there was no availability shortage, prices for the device quickly shot up when Google discontinued the product. Today, sealed versions of the product are available for close to $100 on eBay. You might be able to snap up a used model for less.

Keep 'em, sell 'em, or recycle 'em

If you have a piece of vintage tech and don’t want to hang on to it any longer, consider reselling it. Many vintage tech enthusiasts are willing to pay generously to own well-maintained gadgets. If you go this route, online marketplaces are your best bet. However, watch out for scammers on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Etsy who might try to dupe you and make money off of you. On the flip side, if you discover that your old gadgets are not worth much, you can find free or low-cost recycling facilities in most cities.