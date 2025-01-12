Recently, the dog and I needed an escape from the city, but I had tons of work. Having traded my laptop for an Android tablet, I was better prepared than ever to abandon the urban center while maintaining the connectivity and battery power needed to produce quality content for Android Police.
I researched which affordable portable chargers, cables, and solar panels could keep my devices powered and my itinerary on track. Comprehensive planning and pre-trip testing made connectivity and charging easier than I expected. In the end, getting up and down mountains and cliffsides proved the biggest obstacle, thanks to these handy devices.
Replacing my Windows laptop with an Android tablet was surprisingly painless
Android slates have never been better for work
Keep working, and don't get lost
Staying on task and on track on trails
You can navigate the American wilderness with a paper map and compass. However, where I live, private property and heavy trail use lead to ever-changing conditions, requiring dynamic assistance. Rather than lug around a big, costly slab phone, my Unihertz Jelly Star served as my GPS-connected map. It pulled double duty as a Wi-Fi hotspot come worktime. Its battery life isn't great, but airplane mode extends it by preventing on-and-off reception from using inordinate amounts of electricity while hiking.
Unihertz Jelly Star
Nothing is as small as the Android 13-based Unihertz Jelly Star. The battery isn't great and the screen size slightly limits what you can do, but it's still a full-featured smartphone, and fits in your pocket like no other.