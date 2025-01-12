Recently, the dog and I needed an escape from the city, but I had tons of work. Having traded my laptop for an Android tablet, I was better prepared than ever to abandon the urban center while maintaining the connectivity and battery power needed to produce quality content for Android Police.

I researched which affordable portable chargers, cables, and solar panels could keep my devices powered and my itinerary on track. Comprehensive planning and pre-trip testing made connectivity and charging easier than I expected. In the end, getting up and down mountains and cliffsides proved the biggest obstacle, thanks to these handy devices.

Keep working, and don't get lost

Staying on task and on track on trails

You can navigate the American wilderness with a paper map and compass. However, where I live, private property and heavy trail use lead to ever-changing conditions, requiring dynamic assistance. Rather than lug around a big, costly slab phone, my Unihertz Jelly Star served as my GPS-connected map. It pulled double duty as a Wi-Fi hotspot come worktime. Its battery life isn't great, but airplane mode extends it by preventing on-and-off reception from using inordinate amounts of electricity while hiking.