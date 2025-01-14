Your changes have been saved TEAMGROUP A2 Pro Plus Card $65 $75 Save $10 A reliable and affordable microSD card that's now on sale. This card is perfect for smartphones, tablets, gaming handhelds, and more. $65 at Amazon

If you have the option, using a microSD card is going to be the simplest way to add storage to your devices. There's no installation required, and you get pretty good performance and a variety of different storage size options. Of course, the prices for microSD cards are also pretty good as well, and can be even better if you manage to find one that's on sale.

For a limited time, you can score this TeamGroup 1TB microSD card for less, with a discount that drops it down to just $65. While this isn't the cheapest price that we've seen on this model, it's still a pretty good deal if you're looking for a microSD card. Plus, the card can be used in a number of devices, like smartphones, tablets, Android gaming devices, and more.

What's great about this TeamGroup 1TB microSD card?

For the most part, this microSD part is going to perform well. Of course, there are going to be exceptions, but for the most part, it should work well in most applications. When it comes to performance, you're going to get sequential read speeds of up to 160MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 110MB/s.

Now, this card does come in a variety of different sizes, but this particular model that's on sale provides 1TB of storage space. When it comes to durability, you're going to get excellent protection here, with this card providing protection against the elements, being water and dustproof.

Furthermore, it can also survive in extreme temperatures without being damaged. So take it with you wherever you need extra storage. Just make sure you grab it for its discounted price while you can.

Or if you want some other options, TeamGroup does have 1TB microSD card that's a little slower when it comes to performance, but can be had for $5 less. If you're still on the fence, you can always check out some of our other microSD card recommendations as well.