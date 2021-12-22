Earlier this month, Best Buy stopped selling TCL's new 5- and 6-Series Google TVs following complaints about their slowness, app crashes, and poor software stability. The company quickly acknowledged the issue, promising to put the TVs back on store shelves in a few weeks. Just days before the holiday season comes to a close, these televisions are back on sale at Best Buy.

TCL claims to have made "significant improvements" to both the speed and stability of its TVs with recent software updates, just a few months after these sets first launched. Early buyers had noticed issues like controller input lag, random UI slowness, app crashes, and poor system performance. Following all the negative feedback, Best Buy pulled the TVs from sale until the company resolved the issues. With TCL now fixing the performance woes, their Best Buy listings are live once again.

Here's TCL's full statement on fixing its TVs:

TCL is committed to delivering premium products with world-class experiences and the new product featuring Google TV is certainly no different. Recent software updates have allowed us to make significant improvements on the stability and speed of the TCL televisions featuring Google TV. With these updates, this product now represents the powerful performance that TCL and Google believe is the future of TV.

If you already own a TCL-branded Google TV, it will automatically download and install the latest software update to improve its performance. Alternatively, you can manually check for a software update by going to Settings > System > About > System update. From the dialog box that pops up, select the Network Update option. Any available updates should show up here for download.

If you were holding out on buying one of TCL's new 5-Series or 6-Series TV due to the reported performance problems, you can now go ahead with your purchase with complete peace of mind knowing that all issues have been resolved. And hey, if you're still after a last-minute Christmas gift, these might be a great option.

